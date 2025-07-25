25 years of the Grimaldi Forum: 7 dates from the legend’s lifetime

The Grimaldi Forum Monaco began its life 25 years ago, inaugurated on 21 July 2000 by Prince Rainier III.

Since its inauguration in 2000, the Grimaldi Forum has become a key player in Monegasque cultural and economic life. A major exhibition venue, it embodies an ambitious vision of the Principality, combining prestige, sustainability and international impact. We have selected seven key moments in its history.

20 July 2000: the inauguration

Prince Rainier III and Prince Albert II at the inauguration of the Grimaldi Forum © Grimaldi Forum

The Grimaldi Forum was inaugurated with great pomp by Prince Rainier III and Prince Albert on 20 July 2000. Situated between the Larvotto and the Japanese Garden, the building’s futuristic architecture symbolised a new era for culture and events in Monaco. With a total surface area of 70,000 m², it was hoped the centre would put the Principality on the business tourism world map.

2008: pioneering environmental certification

© Grimaldi Forum

In 2008, the Grimaldi Forum set itself apart by becoming one of Europe’s first convention centres to be ISO 14001 certified. The proactive approach was part of Prince Albert II’s environmental policy. Reducing waste, optimising energy management, raising exhibitors’ awareness: the Forum laid the foundations for a sustainable events model, well before it became the norm.

2013: Picasso in the heart of Monaco

© Grimaldi Forum

In 2013, the Grimaldi Forum hosted”Monaco fête Picasso”, an exceptional exhibition designed in collaboration with the Musée national Picasso-Paris. The choice of theme – the links between Picasso and the performing arts – resonated with the Principality’s cultural history, particularly the legacy of the Russian Ballets. The event attracted tens of thousands of visitors and established the Forum’s reputation as a key European cultural venue, capable of rivalling the continent’s top museums.

2015: the Russian avant-garde comes to Monaco

The official exhibition poster © Grimaldi Forum

In the summer of 2015, the Grimaldi Forum presented “From Chagall to Malevich, the avant-garde revolution”, a flagship exhibition as part of the Year of Russia in Monaco. Directed by Jean-Louis Prat, almost 150 works from the greatest Russian museums (Pushkin, Tretyakov, Russian State Museum) were brought together around the major figures of the avant-garde, from Kandinsky to Malévitch, via Chagall. Covering 4,000 m², the visit provided a deep dive into the revolutionary currents of the early 20th century – cubo-futurism, suprematism, constructivism. With almost 38,000 visitors, the exhibition was a great success with the public and critics alike, confirming the Forum’s role as an international cultural venue.

2022 : Louboutin, fashion and design

© Grimaldi Forum

“Christian Louboutin, l’Exhibition(niste), Chapter II” was a first for the Grimaldi Forum. Curated by Olivier Gabet of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the exhibition explored the links between fashion design and contemporary art. This event heralded a broader approach to cultural programming, bringing together the applied arts and the traditional fine arts.

2024: Turner, a dialogue between classic and contemporary

Prince Albert II in front of “The Fall of an Avalanche in the Grisons” by Turner © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

In partnership with the Tate in London, the exhibition “Turner, the sublime legacy” presented 80 works by the English painter Joseph Mallord William Turner. The scenography contrasted the master’s paintings with works by contemporary artists such as Olafur Eliasson and Mark Rothko, illustrating the lasting influence of the forerunner of abstraction. It welcomed 65,000 visitors over the summer of 2024 and is one of the Grimaldi Forum’s five most-visited exhibitions.

2025: an extension, looking to the future

© All rights reserved

Following on from the vast Mareterra urbanisation project by the sea, the Grimaldi Forum is undergoing a new transformation. The 6,000 m² extension, inaugurated in early 2025, will enable it to host more events simultaneously, while boosting its ability to innovate. Featuring sustainable technologies and flexible spaces, the extension marks a new phase in the venue’s evolution. More than an extension, it’s a strategic move to equip the Forum to face the challenges of tomorrow, without renouncing its DNA.