“Turner, the sublime legacy” among Grimaldi Forum’s top 5 most visited exhibitions

The exhibition was organised in partnership with the TATE and with the support of CMB Monaco, Sotheby’s and the Marzocco Group.

The “Turner, le sublime héritage” exhibition came to a close on September 1st, 2024. Over almost 2 months, 65,000 visitors came to discover the work of Joseph Mallord William Turner., which puts it in the top 5 of the Grimaldi Forum’s most visited exhibitions!

A total of 80 in some cases iconic paintings and works on paper, on loan from London’s Tate Britain, drew crowds of visitors. As a bonus, they were set in contrast with some thirty works by modern and contemporary artists such as John Akomfrah, Edward Burtynsky and Peter Doig.

Sylvie Biancheri, the Forum’s Managing Director, is delighted with the bold decision, which really paid off. “It’s a very satisfying outcome, the sixth highest score in almost 25 years of exhibitions, on a subject that was not necessarily considered very popular. We are delighted that our belief in the originality and quality of the theme has been rewarded. In terms of number of days, the exhibition is on a par with “Dali, une histoire de la peinture” (2019), our 3rd biggest success after “Monet en pleine lumière” (2023) and “Les Années Grace Kelly” (2007). Congratulations to all our staff and thanks to our partners and sponsors!” she said.

Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco, official partner of the Grimaldi Forum, felt “this exhibition was a unique opportunity to see works by William Turner that rarely leave London in such large numbers, as well as to discover paintings, photos and video installations by major modern and contemporary artists. We salute the impeccable quality of this exhibition, which bears witness to the Grimaldi Forum’s unique expertise, under the enlightened management of its Managing Director. It was also an opportunity to take advantage of the CSR aspect of our partnership, by sharing visual arts workshops with autistic children, teenagers and young adults supported by Monaco Disease Power.

Looking ahead to Summer 2025, the Grimaldi Forum is already gearing up for the “Couleurs ! Les chefs d’oeuvre du Centre Pompidou” (Colours! Masterpieces from the Pompidou Centre) exhibition. In 2026, the Summer exhibition is called “Monaco & l’ Automobile,” while “Magritte” is scheduled for 2027.