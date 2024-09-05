New Orleans comes to Villefranche-sur-Mer, with first Tremé Jazz Fest

It’s the place to be for concerts, free activities and much more…

No need to fly 8,000 kilometres to discover the musical wealth of Tremé, the oldest African-American quarter in the United States, just head to Villefranche-sur-Mer, which has named a new festival in its honour. From Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September, the streets of the Riviera town will be alive with New Orleans jazz music.

Doors and the ticket office will open at 6pm at the Citadelle. Visitors will be able to eat at the Cour Volti, buy handicrafts and admire colourful traditional ‘Black Indians’ outfits until 9pm. A screening and a concert at the Auditorium will follow.

On the second day of the Tremé Jazz Fest, the Bradd Band of around a dozen musicians, will parade through the streets of Villefranche-sur-Mer. Their route will stretch from the Marché de l’Octroi to the Place Pollonnais. From 6pm to 9pm, the Biagini garden and the Théâtre de Verdure will host food stalls and a craft fair. This will be followed by a concert that is due to finish at around 11.30 pm

The music festival will end on Sunday 15 September in Place Félix Poullan, after a gospel service starting at 10am in Saint Michel church. It’s going to be a busy weekend!

