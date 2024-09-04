Mosquito control operation in Monaco-Ville

A tiger mosquito that is carrying the dengue fever virus can transmit the disease through its bite. © Pixabay

The operation follows the introduction of the Prince’s Government mosquito surveillance system.

After the discovery of a case of dengue fever in a person who lives in the Alpes-Maritimes and has professional ties to Monaco, a mosquito control campaign is currently underway in Monaco-Ville.

Advertising

The Department of Health has called in the Entente Interdépartementale de Démoustication (EID) Méditerranée, (Inter-departmental Mosquito Control Agency) merely “as a precautionary measure.” An initial operation took place on the night of Monday 2 to Tuesday 3 September, and a second pass will be made between Thursday 5 and Friday 6 September, between 2 and 4 in the morning.

Tiger mosquitoes in Monaco: how to protect yourself?

Local residents are advised to keep their windows closed and avoid moving around on foot on the Rocher during the mosquito control procedure. Principality residents are also asked to avoid the neighbourhood at that time because, as the Communication department points out, “although the products used for mosquito control are not harmful to humans, they can cause temporary discomfort and irritation.”