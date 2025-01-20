Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene celebrate 25 years of Grimaldi Forum

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 20 January 2025
1 minute read
17 Photos 25 ans - Cérémonie ©GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO 2025 - Eric Mathon_Palais Princier
© Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
By Estelle Imbert
- 20 January 2025
1 minute read

The Grimaldi Forum celebrated its 25th anniversary in style on Thursday 16 January. 

Attended by Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and nearly 1,000 guests, the event began with a show combining dance and video, followed by a cocktail reception, then an electro party.

Advertising »
Advertising

The evening also saw the inauguration of the new 6,000 m² extension, including 2,000 m² of outdoor space, located in the Mareterra eco-district. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were given a tour of the new facilities.

22 Photos 25 ans - Cérémonie ©GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO 2025 - Eric Mathon_Palais Princier
© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II was then called on stage to address the guests“It is a new asset in promoting the attractiveness of the Principality of Monaco, and we can but welcome that,” he stated.

20 Photos 25 ans - Cérémonie ©GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO 2025 - Eric Mathon_Palais Princier
© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Advertising »
25 ans - Cérémonie ©GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO 2025 - Sébastien Darrasse
© Grimaldi Forum Sébastien Darrasse

A picture postcard: the Grimaldi Forum

25 ans - Cérémonie ©GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO 2025 - Jérémie Bertrand
© Jérémie Bertrand

The extension will make it possible to host larger-scale events and, in particular, to support regular clients who are expanding and need more space.

9 Photos 25 ans - Cérémonie ©GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO 2025 - Jérémie Bertrand
© Jérémie Bertrand

Since 2000, the Grimaldi Forum has welcomed over 300,000 visitors every year to 100 different events. It quickly became a cultural landmark through its world-renowned exhibitions and shows.

Grimaldi Forum
© Jérémie Bertrand

Advertising »
Cérémonie ©GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO 2025 - Jérémie Bertrand
© Jérémie Bertrand

How to celebrate Saint Devota in Monaco this year?