Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene celebrate 25 years of Grimaldi Forum

The Grimaldi Forum celebrated its 25th anniversary in style on Thursday 16 January.

Attended by Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and nearly 1,000 guests, the event began with a show combining dance and video, followed by a cocktail reception, then an electro party.

The evening also saw the inauguration of the new 6,000 m² extension, including 2,000 m² of outdoor space, located in the Mareterra eco-district. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were given a tour of the new facilities.

Prince Albert II was then called on stage to address the guests. “It is a new asset in promoting the attractiveness of the Principality of Monaco, and we can but welcome that,” he stated.

A picture postcard: the Grimaldi Forum

The extension will make it possible to host larger-scale events and, in particular, to support regular clients who are expanding and need more space.

Since 2000, the Grimaldi Forum has welcomed over 300,000 visitors every year to 100 different events. It quickly became a cultural landmark through its world-renowned exhibitions and shows.

