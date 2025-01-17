Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène inaugurate new Grimaldi Forum extension

The Grimaldi Forum celebrated its 25th anniversary in style on Thursday 16 January, with the official inauguration of its extension.

Attended by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, the event showcased the cultural excellence and innovation of what is an emblematic venue in the Principality.

The evening began in the prestigious Salle des Princes, where guests were treated to a performance by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo – Académie Princesse Grace.

Between each tableau, themed videos recounted the history and vision of the Grimaldi Forum, covering the genesis of the project, its cultural programming, its summer exhibitions, its commitment to corporate social responsibility, and its key role in business tourism. Prince Albert II was then called on stage. He said:

“Thank you for these images, which inspire joy and emotion, representing Monaco’s values: a tradition of hospitality, creativity, and excellence, along with a commitment to environmental responsibility, to which I am, as you know, deeply attached. The Grimaldi Forum staff have made this venture a great success. I offer you my warmest congratulations on that. I’d like to add my encouragement.

We are gathered here this evening to write a new chapter in the story of the Grimaldi Forum, which is expanding, and the real challenge is to optimise its use. Blending seamlessly into the Mareterra eco-district in Monaco, the Grimaldi Forum’s modular capacity is now increased by 50%, with some 6,000 m² of additional indoor space and 2,000 m² of outdoor space. The new space, some of which will be bathed in natural light, should make it possible to host larger-scale events, to support customers in their own expansion, and to host more events simultaneously.

Through this extension, which I will have the pleasure of inaugurating with the Princess in a few moments, but also the Mareterra district as a whole and the recently renovated Larvotto beach area, the whole environment of the Grimaldi Forum has been given a new look. It is a new asset in promoting the attractiveness of the Principality of Monaco, and we can but welcome that. I wish the Grimaldi Forum long life, continued success and, above all, a very happy birthday. »

Before sharing a glass of champagne, the guests were able to attend a blessing of the new premises, celebrated by Father Jean-Ariel Bauza-Salinas, along with the Prince and Princess.

The evening continued on a festive note, with a cocktail reception held in the new Patio and Galerie Diaghilev areas. The Hall Pinède then hosted an “Electro Winter Party” from 9pm.

A picture postcard: the Grimaldi Forum

Grimaldi Forum renews partnership with CMB Monaco

The Grimaldi Forum and CMB Monaco renewed their partnership for the 20th consecutive year, in the Salle Van Donghen, ahead of the Grimaldi Forum’s big anniversary event.

The symbolic signing is an annual opportunity for the two institutions to take stock of innovations and ongoing projects.

“For the past two decades, we have shared a common ambition: to contribute to the Principality’s growth. This is not an investment for us, it’s a true partnership. Culture is an essential foundation. We are continuing to write a story that is full of meaning, a story that places Monaco on the international stage, ” said CMB Monaco Chairman Etienne Franzi and Managing Director Francesco Grosol. “It’s an ongoing partnership that allows our brand to shine alongside the highly prestigious Grimaldi Forum brand. This visibility is very important to us.”

The Grimaldi Forum CEO Henri Fissore and its General Manager Sylvie Biancheri added: “This is an important partnership, as it supports our cultural programming. It is essential to maintaining our level of excellence in exhibitions and events. With this additional space, we’ll be able to expand our options. This year, we’re trying to make our programme even more eclectic and open to as many people as possible.”