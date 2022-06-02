A building extension is in store for the Grimaldi Forum of Monaco, between now and 2025.

The aim of the extension is to increase the Forum’s exhibition capacity by 50%, with 6,000m² of additional interior space. The outdoor areas will benefit from an additional 2,000m², with views of the big blue from the Ravel Terrace.

The extension is part of the nearby eco-neighbourhood project, run by the State of Monaco. “The extension will be operational from 2025, and will make it possible to host increasingly original event formats!” the Grimaldi Forum promises on Facebook.

The announcement was made during IMEX, Germany’s largest exhibition for meetings, conventions and events aimed at showcasing corporate strengths.