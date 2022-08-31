Over seven weeks, the touring exhibition attracted 37,000 people.

It dazzled visitors. The superb travelling exhibition L’Exhibition[niste] closed its doors on Sunday 28 August, after seven weeks at the Grimaldi Forum. 37,000 visitors over 51 days were able to discover, across 2,000 m2, the elegant and sensual world of the red-soled shoe and its creator: Christian Louboutin.

According to the Grimaldi Forum, an average of 700 people per day – with peaks of up to 1,800 – have explored this unique exhibition, proving that word of mouth worked well.

Return of international visitors

“We can be delighted with this result, which is 10% more than last year with Giacometti, despite the fact that this year’s exhibition is extremely short compared to usual, due to a business travel events calendar that starts up again very early in September,” said Sylvie Biancheri, Director General of the Grimaldi Forum.

Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco, official and long-time partner of the Grimaldi Forum, said: “This exhibition was full of elegance and originality. Our clients and prospective clients, who are big lovers of creation and innovation, were very enthusiastic about it. Its quality reflected our ambition in terms of sponsorship, of contributing ever more and better to the Principality’s cultural influence!”

A very positive outcome, then, for this exhibition which brought visitors together from all over the world: from France and Monaco – of course – but also from the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States, marking the great return of international customers after two complicated years due to the pandemic.

Save the date on your calendar now: the next summer exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum (in 2023) will focus on the Impressionist painter Claude Monet, where some one hundred paintings by the artist will be brought together thanks to a substantial loan from the Musée Marmottan Monet and the support of international public and private collections.

For 2024, the painter William Turner and several contemporary artists inspired by his work will be honoured, thanks to collections from the famous Tate Gallery.