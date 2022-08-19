The sixteenth edition of the event will be held from 9 November to 4 December at the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo.

Attention jazz lovers and enthusiasts! The famous Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival has announced the programme for its sixteenth edition, which will take place from 9 November to 4 December in the magnificent setting of the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo. On the programme: eleven unmissable events, with jazz, blues, rock and pop music, conferences and even cinema, with “Let’s get Lost”: a tribute to the trumpeter Chet Baker with a film screening.

Another highlight not to be missed: a concert held by the students of the Rainier III Academy, who will perform jazz and pop classics. The festival will end with “A Very Chilly Christmas”: a show by the composer Chilly Gonzales, in the run-up to Christmas.

Full programme:

Wednesday 9 November : A Moodswing Reunion: Redman – Mehldau – Mcbride – Blade

: A Moodswing Reunion: Redman – Mehldau – Mcbride – Blade Saturday 12 November : Master class by Alex Jaffray: “Pourquoi vous allez enfin aimer le Jazz“/ “Why you will finally love jazz”

: Master class by Alex Jaffray: “Pourquoi vous allez enfin aimer le Jazz“/ “Why you will finally love jazz” Wednesday 23 November : Jethro Tull

: Jethro Tull Thursday 24 November : Jazz & Cuba – Bona/Rodriguez – Rubalcaba

: Jazz & Cuba – Bona/Rodriguez – Rubalcaba Sunday 27 November : Magma and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra

: Magma and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra Tuesday 29 November : Rainier III Academy: Jazz & Modern Music

: Rainier III Academy: Jazz & Modern Music Wednesday 30 November : Sofiane Pamart – Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner

: Sofiane Pamart – Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner Thursday 1 December : Screening of “Let’s get Lost”, Tribute to Chet Baker

: Screening of “Let’s get Lost”, Tribute to Chet Baker Friday 2 December : Melody Gardot

: Melody Gardot Saturday 3 December : Richard Galliano — Anouar Brahem Quartet

: Richard Galliano — Anouar Brahem Quartet Sunday 4 December : « A Very Chilly Christmas » – Chilly Gonzales

Practical information :