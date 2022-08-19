The show “Delirious” will be presented at the Grimaldi Forum from 26 August to 4 September.

Here’s a lovely way to enjoy the last days of summer. “Delirious”, a circus cabaret, arrives in Monaco on 26 August on the Esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum and will run until 4 September.

An enchanting show, held under the high patronage of Prince Albert II and presented by the Monegasque event agency 8 Stars Monaco. Come and discover a magical programme under the big top: singing, dancing, acrobatics, theatre, burlesque and flames! A live DJ will bring the evening to a close.

© 8 Stars Monaco

Practical information: