The show “Delirious” will be presented at the Grimaldi Forum from 26 August to 4 September.
Here’s a lovely way to enjoy the last days of summer. “Delirious”, a circus cabaret, arrives in Monaco on 26 August on the Esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum and will run until 4 September.
An enchanting show, held under the high patronage of Prince Albert II and presented by the Monegasque event agency 8 Stars Monaco. Come and discover a magical programme under the big top: singing, dancing, acrobatics, theatre, burlesque and flames! A live DJ will bring the evening to a close.
Practical information:
- Every evening from 26 August to 4 September, except 29 August, on the Esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum.
- Doors open at 7.15 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.
- Price: from 75 to 150€ per person, depending on seat choice.
- Reservations by phone: +33 6 80 86 42 00 or by email: reservation@8stars.mc
- More information on the official website of the event.