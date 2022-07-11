The famous designer of red-soled shoes is revealed in a travelling exhibition called “L’Exhibition[niste]”.

The much anticipated exhibition is finally here: from Saturday, July 9 until August 28, Christian Louboutin is presenting the extent of his work in the Principality, following an initial exhibition at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris, in 2020.

A scenography that extends over 2,000 m² and 14 rooms, where visitors will be able to discover the designer’s Monegasque sources of inspiration, as well as his new partnerships, including an exceptional project currently being prepared with the British artist Allen Jones, which will also be given a fully immersive space.

A retrospective covering thirty years, where creativity and curiosity come together in a very specific circuit. With the “Imaginary Museum”, objects from Christian Louboutin’s personal pantheon, as well as heritage and artistic works borrowed from public and private collections (including some from Monegasque collections) will be on show.

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

There are, for example, items that recall Louboutin’s love of dance, through the heritage of the Russian Ballet, but also his passion for African art and Asia, the Pop influence of Warhol, the photographic genius of Helmut Newton or his fascination for the oceanographic world.

And of course, those shoes are not left out, with a selection of exceptional pieces, including some unique models. Also worth discovering are stained glass windows made by the Maison du Vitrail, a Seville silver palanquin or a sculpted theatre in Bhutan, testimony to the many joint ventures between Louboutin and other artists.

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

“There are hundreds of shoes, hundreds of artworks, photographs, films… It is an extremely generous exhibition, where we really dive into the artist’s world ,” Olivier Gabet, curator of the exhibition, told Monaco Info.

Practical details: