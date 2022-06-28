A brand new exhibition has just set up home at the G&M Design Gallery.

The British artist Adam Bricusse is showing his “Immerse” exhibition at 11 avenue Princesse Grace, in the gallery run by Tina Green, wife of Sir Philip Green. Animals, samurai, pirates, but also – especially – giant, shimmering butterflies now adorn the G&M Design Gallery’s black walls.

The artist, who was born in London in 1964, likes to play with contrasts and oppositions, such as life and death or sex and violence. He expresses his own emotions and instincts through his works.

© Adam Bricusse

You can admire Adam Bricusse’s work until September 10.

Practical details :