The new exhibition is presented in partnership with the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin.

The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco (NMNM) will host a brand new exhibition dedicated to Helmut Newton, the Australian photographer of German origin, from Friday June 17 to November 13, 2022, in the sumptuous Villa Sauber.

Unconventional, provocative, disruptive images. A major fashion photographer, accustomed to working with the most famous models, such as Cindy Crawford, Monica Belluci or Claudia Schiffer, Helmut Newton is best known for his nudes, which sparked strong reactions when they were first published.

© Communication department

Because Helmut Newton shocks and disturbs. But above all, he plays with confrontations. Weaving between elegance and sexuality, the photographer likes to explore themes of intimacy, dolls, violence, death and even sado-masochism.

Very strong links to the Principality

A huge portion of his work has been assembled at the NMNM. Nearly 300 photographs taken on the French Riviera and in Monaco, grouped by theme, such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the swimming pool or portraits, inlcuding some photographs of Princesses Caroline and Stéphanie, illustrating the bond between Helmut Newton and the Principality.

© Communication department

The artist and his wife June, who also worked as a photographer under the pseudonym Alice Springs, moved to Monaco in 1981. You can see a faithful reconstruction of their apartment at the end of the exhibition.

© Communication department

A unique artistic event, where we can take a new look at beauty and sensuality. Very active from the 1960s until his death in 2004, Helmut Newton certainly leaves nobody indifferent.

Practical details: