Shows, carnival, music and fireworks…: Monaco Town Hall announces dazzling summer

Beneath the centuries-old trees at the Parc Princesse Antoinette, Monaco Town Hall revealed a summer programme for 2025 that promises to transform every neighbourhood into a theatre of festivities, combining Monegasque tradition and artistic modernity.

June 2025

12 June

L’Impromptu de Versailles – Théâtre Fort Antoine. Students from the Académie Rainier III will provide the musical accompaniment to this exceptional play.

13 June

Grande Boum des Enfants – Parc Princesse Antoinette, 6pm-8pm. A festive start to the summer with a big party for children aged 3 and over, featuring dancing and entertainment.

14-15 June

Street Art Challenge Junior – Promenade du Larvotto. Young artists express themselves in parallel to UPAINT 2025 in this urban creative challenge.

18 June

Gala de Musique – Auditorium Rainier III. The talented students at the Rainier III Academy light up the stage in a prestigious concert.

Splash Party – Stade Nautique Rainier III swimming pool. A water party for 12-17 year-olds.

21 June

Fête de la Musique – All over the Principality, 3.30 pm-5.30 pm then Condamine Market 7.30 pm-9.30 pm DJ MOSIMANN will get the Quai Albert Ier dancing rom 9.30 pm (opening act GREENHIGH 8.30 pm).

23-24 June

Fête de la Saint-Jean – Place du Prince’s Palace and Place des Moulins. A traditional celebration with fire and a lightshow in a historic Monegasque setting.

25 June

Gala Théâtre – Auditorium Rainier III. The Académie Rainier III showcases its talented drama students.

28 June

Dolceacqua evening – Marché de la Condamine. A cultural tribute to the Italian village of Dolceaqua, one of Monaco’s twin towns.

July 2025

4 July

Carnaval U SCIARATU – Le Rocher, 6.30 pm Western-themed summer carnival for ‘frontierspeople’ of all ages.

5 July

Summer Vibes evening – Marché de la Condamine. A summery, musical atmosphere in the heart of the Principality.

9 July – 20 August

Musical evenings – Square Gastaud and Larvotto. Including an exceptional philharmonic concert by students from Réunion Island on 16 July.

13 July

‘Apéro des Frenchy’ – Marché de la Condamine. A social gathering of the French community in a relaxed atmosphere.

18 July – 24 August

Summer on Port Hercule – Quai Albert Ier. Carousel, go-karting, basketball, duck fishing, trampolines, ephemeral tattoos and AS Monaco Kids Tour.

26 July

First Fireworks evening – Fireworks display preceded by bouncy castles and followed by DJ and pop-rock music.

August 2025

9 August

Second Fireworks evening – New light show with family entertainment and concerts.

September 2025

12 September

Bal du Marché – Marché de la Condamine. A festive end to summer in the Monegasque tradition.

19 September

Big event at the Médiathèque – Last event before the cultural institution moves ‘home’.

All summer long : Stade Nautique Rainier III (aquagym, aquabike, diving), Centre Botanique (Tue-Sat 8.30 am-3.30 pm), succulent plant workshops at the Jardin Exotique Boutique.

Axelle Amalberti Verdino, Deputy Mayor, sums up the philosophy: these events “reflect a constant desire to promote social interaction and provide everyone with a lively, friendly and high-quality environment.” The summer of 2025 promises to be a memorable one for residents, Monegasques and visitors alike.