Young people invited to take on Street Art Challenge Junior

The two works will be judged by a panel of Street Artists © Monaco Town Council

On 14 and 15 June 2025, the fifth edition of Street Art Challenge Junior will take place. The initiative is an urban art competition aimed at middle and high school pupils in the Principality.

Organised by Monaco Town Council on the Promenade du Larvotto, in partnership with WSM Events as part of the UPAINTevent, this challenge gives young people attending school in Monaco from 8th to 12th grade the chance to express themselves through street art.

This year, two teams of up to four participants will be selected upon completing an application form available at www.mairie.mc. Registrations are open until Friday 6 June.

The 2022 edition © Monaco Town Council

Each team will have a 1m² wall and a canvas to create a work on the theme of “UPAINT The Ocean“. All materials will be provided.

A panel of judges, including street art artists, will decide between the entries. The awards ceremony will take place on Monday 16 June at 6 pm.

