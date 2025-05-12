Princess Caroline rewards floral artists at 56th International Bouquet Competition

A floral ballet at the Monaco Yacht Club, attended by the Princess of Hanover and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy ©️ Communication department / Philippe Fitte

Artistry literally blossomed at the Garden Club de Monaco’s prestigious floral competition. The prizewinners were announced as the Princess of Hanover and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy looked on.

The Yacht Club de Monaco was the setting for the 56th International Bouquet Competition on Saturday morning. The evocative theme of “Flowers in Motion” was the challenge for amateur and professional floral artists, whose imaginations produced gravity-defying and visually captivating compositions.

Swiss contestant Margita Monnin, representing SAFA Genève, was the winner of the overall ‘Grand Prix Général – Prix Princesse Grace de Monaco’. Her creation in the “Tourbillons pastels” (pastel whirlwinds) category was also awarded the Insigne d’Or (Gold badge) and the Prix de l’Harmonie des Couleurs (colour harmony prize), a triple accolade for an exceptional artist.

© Communication Department / Philippe Fitte

Floral art and new generations

The enthusiasm for floral art transcends generational boundaries, as witnessed by the enthusiastic participation of young Monegasques. In the 6-9 year-old category, Adriana Broyon from the FANB school won the Insigne d’Or with her “Farandole de fleurs, fruits et légumes”, and Charlie Sinito was the winner in the 10-14 year-old category.

Celebrating Monaco’s shop windows

A noteworthy innovation this year is the “Monaco en Fleurs” competition, which transformed the streets of the Principality. The Eleven Monte-Carlo shop was awarded first prize in the new window display competition, ahead of Le Petit Elfe and La Carterie Hallmark.

Cecilia Casiraghi, Vice-President of the Garden Club, stressed the importance of this initiative: “H.R.H. The Princess of Hanover continues to work to ensure that all art forms are supported and given pride of place in the Principality. The Garden Club de Monaco is delighted to be part of that vision.”

The public can admire the temporary works of art today until 6pm and tomorrow from 9.30 am to 6pm. Lectures on orange blossom water, Monaco’s Exotic Garden and olives, as well as a floral demonstration by Kévin Billard, former Prince’s Palace florist, will also contribute to the celebration of the floral arts.