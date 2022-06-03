This new commemorative exhibition about the ‘Navigator Prince’ features illustrations by his official painter and photographer.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Prince Albert II visited the exhibition “Peintre et photographe du Prince Albert I. Louis Tinayre at Spitzberg (1906-1907)”, with the actress and film director Mélanie Laurent. She is in Monaco to present “Mission Polaire”, a new exhibition by the Oceanographic Museum, which will open on Saturday, June 4.

Back to the exhibition. Louis Tinayre and Prince Albert I met at the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1900. The former sovereign liked the artist and asked him to illustrate the third edition of his travel journal La Carrière d ‘un navigateur (A Navigator’s Career).

From 1904 on, Louis Tinayre took part in all of the Prince’s oceanographic campaigns, and reported on them in writing and images.

Displayed on the gates of the Saint Martin gardens, the exhibition is organised as part of the commemorations to mark the centenary of the Navigator Prince’s passing. Behind the event: the Albert I-2022 Committee, the Prince’s Palace archives and the Audiovisual Institute of Monaco. It also heralds the upcoming retrospective exhibition at the Quai Antoine I this summer.