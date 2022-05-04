During the month of June, a member of the Venturi Group staff will be ski-touring 220 kilometres across a Norwegian island. The island had been mapped by Prince Albert II’s great-great-grandfather between 1898 and 1907.

What is the best way to pay tribute to “The Navigator Prince”? This is the challenge that Venturi set itself to celebrate and commemorate the centenary of Prince Albert I of Monaco’s death.

At least, the challenge that Gildo Pastor, President of Venturi, has entrusted to Xavier Chevrin, a member of his staff. “Xavier Chevrin has been testing our electric vehicles in extreme excursions all over the world since 2010. He is therefore the ideal man for the job of braving the cold, wind and ice for 3 weeks, over 220 kilometres, on skis,” explains Gildo Pastor.

To cross “Albert I Land”

The modern-day adventurer will be heading for the island of Spitzberg, mapped for the first time by Prince Albert I of Monaco. An inhospitable setting where Xavier Chevrin will spend almost the entire month of June. Armed with touring skis, his objective will be to cross “Albert I Land“: from Grimaldi Mountain, across the Monaco Glacier to Prince Albert I Mountain, concluding the journey on Princess Alice Mountain (see map above).

A mobile app will make it possible to track Xavier Chevrin’s progress, receive photos from the adventurer and even send him messages of support. It will be available soon.