The Princess of Hanover and the creator Christian Louboutin have chosen a very specific theme…

This is one of the biggest events on the Monaco calendar. The traditional Rose Ball, originally planned for March but postponed until 8 July 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is nearly upon us!

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Princess Caroline and her friend Christian Louboutin, who was entrusted with the artistic direction, chose a “20s revival” ftheme or this exclusive evening, which will take place under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II in the Salle des Etoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo.

SEE ALSO: Major Christian Louboutin exhibition at Grimaldi Forum this summer

Everything has been designed to bring this special era to life for the guests. Starting with the decor, where the chic and glamour of Hollywood and Paris of the last century intertwine. From the entrance right up to the stage, the guests will be back in the Roaring Twenties.

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

As for the music, the artists were not chosen at random. The House of Drama collective has created a colourful and atypical show especially for the event, showcasing trends from Bauhaus to Art Deco to disco.

Piano composer and cabaret artist Charly Voodoo, burlesque star Dita Von Teese, choreographer and dancer Amélie Poulain, high-heeled roller skating artist Marawa, diva disco Corine and DJ Amina will also be there.

As tradition dictates, this 66th edition of the Bal de la Rose, organised with the support of Stéphane Bern, is being held for the benefit of the Princess Grace Foundation, which helps hospitalised children and their families.