Princess Charlene receives the “Monaco Star” award for her commitment to children

The Princess received this unprecedented distinction in recognition of her exceptional dedication to childhood through her Foundation.

A gala evening in the spirit of solidarity

This Friday, December 12th, the Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the traditional Bal de Noël, held in the magnificent Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. A flagship charitable event of the Principality, this 20th edition, placed under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene, once again brought together numerous guests around an essential cause: supporting children.

The evening marked the official start of Monaco’s festive season, in an atmosphere combining elegance and generosity. An auction conducted by Sotheby’s highlighted the evening, with all proceeds donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to support its initiatives in drowning prevention and educating children through the values of sport.

@ Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace of Monaco

An unprecedented recognition for unwavering commitment

A highlight of the gala: the Princess Charlene received the “Monaco Star” Award from Sandrine Knoell, organiser of the event — a distinction honouring her commitment to serving children through her Foundation. This marked the very first presentation of this award by the International Action Committee of the Christmas Ball, created to honour individuals working for the well-being of young people worldwide.

Gareth Wittstock, on behalf of the Princess Charlene Foundation, expressed his profound gratitude: “We warmly thank all the attendees who supported the Foundation and its important cause. We are deeply grateful to each and every one of you.”

An exceptional event supported by prestigious partners

This 20th edition benefited from the support of prestigious partners who contributed to the evening’s brilliance. Italian perfume house Xerjoff, also celebrating its 20th anniversary, brought a luxurious olfactory touch with its signature fragrances. Jeweller Anna Hu presented one of her most iconic creations, the La Rose Gracieuse brooch, adorned with a fancy yellow diamond and exquisite gemstones.

An evening marked by solidarity, elegance, and a strong commitment to youth, once again confirming the essential role of the Princess Charlene Foundation in protecting children.