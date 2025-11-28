Princely Family lights up Monaco to launch the festive season

The ceremony to switch on the end-of-year illuminations brought together Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their twins at the Condamine Market Square.

Monaco donned its festive finery on Thursday afternoon during a ceremony presided over by the Princely Family. Prince Albert II, accompanied by his wife and their children Jacques and Gabriella, turned on the Principality’s lights by the Condamine Christmas tree.

The Princely Family at the Place d’Armes © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The event took place at 5 pm in the presence of Mayor Georges Marsan, councillors and the Principality’s institutional officials. After an address by the city’s chief magistrate, the Sovereign and his family switched on the lights, which gradually lit-up every district of Monaco.

An ambitious installation

This year’s set-up by the events department includes an impressive array of decorations: 75 cross-street motifs, 407 elements attached to lampposts, 25 scenographies and three luminous ceilings. Garlands complete the display spread throughout the Principality.

Organisers opted for exclusive use of LEDs to reduce energy consumption, in line with its environmental policy. The municipal band punctuated the inaugural evening with a selection of traditional Christmas music.

The light installations will be in place until 4 January. Two exceptions should be noted: the decorations at the Canton roundabout will be temporarily removed between 11 and 13 December due to works, while those in Fontvieille will glow until 25 January as part of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival.