Monaco Tribune looks back on our editorial team’s 2025 highlights

Behind the screens and microphones, the Monaco Tribune newsroom pulsed to the pace of the news, standout reports and meaningful connections throughout 2025. It was a year of challenges, memories and shared highlights. Here’s our recap!

A year of records and memorable meetings

2025 will go down in Monaco Tribune’s history as a year of records. We attracted more than 6 million visits to our website, including one million in December alone. These figures reflect the trust you, our readers, place in our editorial decisions. This recognition belongs to the tireless work of an entire team that has continually gone above and beyond.

The highlight of the year was undoubtedly our meeting with Prince Albert II in the gardens of the Prince’s Palace. Alongside other local media, I had the privilege of interviewing the Sovereign about Monaco as the 2025 World Capital of Sport. Hearing Prince Albert II say, “I am sure we will one day have an Olympic podium,” offered a glimpse of the ambition driving the Principality.

The year also allowed me to dive into the world of wellbeing — from Jonathan Aristhène and his vegan revolution at Seaside Juicery, to Mickael Manera busting the myths of osteopathy on Instagram, and Isabella Vieira bringing Amazonian wisdom to the heart of Monaco.

Finally, a special mention for Princess Charlene and her unwavering fight for animal welfare. Seeing her at the Rokethon, Harley in her arms, symbolised the connection that defines her commitment to those without a voice.

Mark Linden, Editor-in-Chief

Diving into the depths of the Mediterranean

From land or boat, we know the Mediterranean’s blue tones well along the French Riviera: the sun’s reflections on its surface, the rocks plunging into turquoise waters. But what lies beneath, in its unfathomable depths, far less so. And that was precisely the subject of our video report with Monaco’s CESMM. The mystery of those cubic kilometres of water terrified me: I had never dived anywhere other than a swimming pool, where I can clearly see the bottom. Mentally, taking the plunge to encounter underwater treasures was no easy task. What if I run out of air? What if I get stuck and panic? What if a fish attacks me? The questions piled up. But from the very first interview with Denis, diver and safety manager, the doubts faded away. His calmness, along with Keryan’s, did the rest, ensuring an unforgettable adventure, report and set of images.

Benjamin Godart, Deputy Editor-in-Chief

My first year

During my first year at Monaco Tribune, I was fortunate to cover many landmark events. The year began with the inauguration of the new spaces at the Grimaldi Forum, a venue that means a great deal to me. I then braved the cold to attend the burning of Sainte-Dévote’s boat, in the presence of the Princely Family. In February, I discovered the unique atmosphere of the launch of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival alongside Princess Stéphanie and the artists. In March, my karting lap at the inauguration of Box98 was a fantastic moment. A sports enthusiast, I was able to be pitch-side for the Grand Prix, the Munegu Cup and several AS Monaco matches from the press tribune, not forgetting the press conference marking Paul Pogba’s arrival and coverage of the record for the world’s largest jersey collection held by Julien Bouron. The year ended with my first National Day celebrations, alongside the Princely Family.

Loïc Savaresse, Community Manager

At the heart of the stories

As a journalist, I covered numerous economic, cultural and legal topics this year. But what I will truly remember from 2025 is you. Meeting you, being close-up, hearing your stories and giving you a voice. The shopkeepers, charities and institutions who placed their trust in me. I discovered inspiring stories and testimonies that deeply moved me. Save Us and its fight against cystic fibrosis, the Suricates de Monac’ walking for those who cannot, Monaco Liver Disorder and its commitment to transforming the daily lives of sick children, Smileys Monaco bringing smiles back to children and Child CARE Monaco and its mission of education for all. Last year, I was also tasked with guiding you through Monaco’s major exhibitions: Colours and Monaco et les Napoléon(s) at the Grimaldi Forum, Méditerranée 2050 and its visions of the future, not forgetting the new exhibitions at NMNM Villa Sauber and the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology. There were so many connections and discoveries that give this profession its full meaning.

Estelle Imbert, Journalist

Thank you

To you, our loyal readers, who turn our work into a living dialogue every day. To our advertisers and partners, who trust us to carry their messages with rigour. To the communications professionals who enrich our understanding of Monegasque issues. And to the entire editorial team.

As 2025 brought these historic records to a close, we approach 2026 with the same ambition: to continue telling Monaco’s story with accuracy, creativity and authenticity.

Wishing you all a wonderful year ahead, and thank you for joining us.

