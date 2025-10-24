Seaside lifestyle: how Jonathan Aristhène is redefining wellness in Monaco

In a city where Ferraris and yachts symbolise success, Jonathan Aristhène believes true luxury lies elsewhere – in vitality. Through Seaside Juicery and now the first Seaside Retreat, he is shaping a new movement in Monaco: one that celebrates nourishment, movement, and connection with nature.

From the taekwondo mat to the seaside

Born and raised in Monaco, Jonathan’s relationship with wellness began early, long before Seaside Juicery took shape. A lifelong taekwondo athlete, he learned that performance starts with what we eat. “Sport became my school of life,” he recalls. Inspired by his Mauritian roots, where fresh fruits and coconuts replaced processed foods, he began exploring the link between energy and nutrition.

After over a decade abroad, from New York to Sydney, Jonathan returned home in 2020 with a mission: to introduce a new, plant-based consciousness to the Principality. “Monaco is made of world citizens,” he explains. “They’re curious, well-travelled, and increasingly looking for balance and vitality.”

Seaside Juicery: where nutrition meets lifestyle

In 2023, Jonathan opened Seaside Juicery, Monaco’s first fully plant-based eatery, a 32-square-metre oasis near the Condamine market, serving organic, gluten-free meals inspired by global flavours. Bowls and juices became the centrepiece of what he calls “the seaside way of life.”

This concept goes far beyond food. Seaside Juicery embodies a philosophy that fuses nutrition, nature, and movement. “We see beautiful cars everywhere,” Jonathan smiles. “But our real vehicle is the body – and too often, we neglect it.”

Through Seaside, he promotes mindful nourishment and outdoor vitality: paddle-boarding meet-ups, sunrise yoga, and community gatherings that blend social connection with self-care. It is a vision of luxury not measured by possessions, but by energy.

That’s the real success – when wellness stops being a trend and becomes a lifestyle

The first Seaside Retreat

That philosophy came fully alive this September with the first Seaside Retreat, held on the Presqu’île de Giens, a peninsula where land, sea, and sunlight merge into a perfect wellness playground.

The three-day experience invited guests to “live fully and feel their energy rise.” Designed for those seeking more than just a getaway, it combined raw, plant-based nutrition, juicing workshops, and daily movement by the sea.

Mornings began with yoga; afternoons unfolded with hands-on culinary sessions; evenings ended with shared meals at sunset, colourful buffets of living food designed to fuel the body and calm the mind.

Seaside Retreat © Seaside Juicery

“It was about reawakening vitality,” Jonathan explains. “Helping people reconnect to their natural rhythm and showing that wellness can be both simple and deeply joyful.”

The retreat blended science and sensuality: classes on nutrient-rich raw foods, masterclasses on the physiology of juicing, and conversations about conscious living. Guests stayed in a private villa overlooking the Mediterranean, with moments of adventure – paddle boarding, snorkelling, and coastal hikes – integrated seamlessly into the flow.

Participants left not only rested but inspired, carrying home practical tools to sustain healthy habits. “People felt lighter, clearer, more alive,” Jonathan says. “That’s the real success – when wellness stops being a trend and becomes a lifestyle.”

A new kind of luxury

For Jonathan, health is the ultimate luxury. Every juice, workshop, and retreat is an invitation to care for the body as one would a prized possession. His approach mirrors Monaco’s evolving identity – still glamorous, but increasingly mindful, green, and focused on longevity.

“Without the sun, our metabolism can’t function,” he often reminds. “Nature is our number one chef.” That awareness runs through everything Seaside does – from sourcing local organic produce to creating dishes that are vibrant, gluten-free, and bursting with life.

A consciousness and knowledge he’s learned through his great mentor Dr. Aris Latham.

The Juicery has become a discreet destination for Monaco’s wellness-minded elite, drawing students, families, and even celebrities seeking balanced alternatives to traditional fine dining. Its success reflects a growing appetite for experiences that nourish the body and the planet alike.

The Seaside vision

Jonathan’s broader ambition is to expand Seaside into a holistic wellness brand with more retreats, workshops, and collaborations that promote a sustainable lifestyle. The vision aligns perfectly with Monaco’s environmental and well-being goals. By showing that plant-based living can be delicious, elegant, and ecological, Seaside Juicery is quietly reshaping the Principality’s culinary scene.

“Each retreat, each meal, is a reminder that health and pleasure belong together,” Jonathan says. “It’s not about perfection – it’s about balance, connection, and awareness.”

The movement ahead

Looking ahead, Jonathan aims to organize multiple Seaside Juicery Retreats per year, a rendezvous for those who wish to explore conscious living by the sea. Jonathan and his team plan to build on this first edition’s success, offering curated experiences that integrate nutrition, movement, and mindfulness, always anchored in the same philosophy: that vitality is our most beautiful form of wealth.

“I want to give thanks to our strong internal team that are bringing vision and our values to life through our products and through the direct human connection with every customer, thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

Through Seaside Juicery and the retreats it inspires, Jonathan isn’t simply teaching people to eat differently. He is encouraging Monaco to live differently – to slow down, breathe, and remember that true elegance begins with well-being.

You can stay up to date on the latest menus, activities and retreats on seasidejuicery.com