Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Alexandra of Hanover: three generations embodying the spirit of Chanel

For four decades, three generations of Grimaldis have represented the elegance of the French fashion house. It’s a longstanding loyalty that spans Paris fashion shows and events organised in Monaco.

In May 2022, Chanel made Monaco the setting for a major event. The brand held its 2023 Cruise show at the Monte-Carlo Beach on 5 May, bringing together Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Carole Bouquet, Vanessa Paradis, Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola. Virginie Viard, Chanel’s artistic director, said at the time that the Principality was “integral to Chanel’s history.”

Gabrielle Chanel had her villa La Pausa built in 1929 in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, just a few kilometres from Monaco. The 2023 Cruise collection drew direct inspiration from the Principality: red and white colours, chequered motifs evoking the Monaco Grand Prix, and tennis-racket-shaped bags recalling the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

When Chanel appointed a new artistic director in 1983, Princess Caroline gradually moved away from Dior and embraced the creations of the French fashion house. She became a regular client and a true icon for Chanel, wearing the collections during her official appearances. Each year, Chanel designed the scenography of the Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) in Monaco, the Principality’s flagship social event organised by the Princess Grace Foundation, chaired by Princess Caroline. She invariably appeared there in Chanel creations coordinated with the theme of the evening.

In July 2012, Princess Caroline took part in the inauguration of the Chanel Joaillerie boutique in Monaco, marking the maison’s establishment in the Principality. She has also been photographed for Chanel on several occasions, creating a collection of portraits kept privately and exhibited only once, in 2011, at The New National Museum of Monaco (NMNM).

In October 2025, Princess Caroline attended the renewal of the six-year partnership between Chanel and the Monaco Scientific Centre for the preservation of red coral. The environmental patronage reflected the brand’s commitment beyond fashion, in line with the ecological values upheld by the Principality and Prince Albert II.

Charlotte Casiraghi, official ambassador since 2021

On 1 January 2021, the couture brand appointed Charlotte Casiraghi as ambassador and spokesperson. She explained in a video that she felt she had “almost been born with Chanel”, recalling photos of her mother pregnant and wearing the house’s creations. As early as 2005, she wore a Chanel tweed suit for Monaco National Day, showing her loyalty to the label at a very young age. In 2012, she posed for The Little Black Jacket: Chanel’s Classic Revisited, a landmark publication. For her wedding in 2019, she chose a Chanel Haute Couture dress, reaffirming her allegiance to the brand.

In January 2022, Charlotte Casiraghi opened the Chanel Haute Couture spring–summer show on horseback at the Grand Palais Éphémère, creating one of the most spectacular moments in the maison’s fashion-show history. The equestrian performance left a lasting impression and illustrated Chanel’s creativity under Virginie Viard’s direction.

Princess Grace, forever young

Charlotte Casiraghi created the Rendez-vous littéraires Rue Cambon (The Literary Rendezvous at Rue Cambon), events held in Chanel’s historic salons at 31 rue Cambon. These gatherings bring together writers and actresses to read, discuss and share their perspectives on literary works. The initiative is inspired by the literary salons Gabrielle Chanel hosted in her own apartment. Princess Caroline’s daughter regularly fronts Chanel campaigns. She was photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for the spring–summer 2021 campaign, shot in a villa in Monaco. She attends Chanel shows in Paris at each Fashion Week. On 28 January, under the dome of the Grand Palais, she was in the front row.

Alexandra of Hanover, the next generation

Alexandra of Hanover is continuing the family tradition by regularly wearing Chanel. In January 2025, Charlotte and Alexandra attended the Chanel Haute Couture spring–summer show together at the Grand Palais, which celebrated 110 years of the maison’s Haute Couture. As early as March 2016, Princess Caroline and Alexandra of Hanover were already attending Chanel prêt-à-porter (ready-to-wear) shows together in Paris.

The relationship between Chanel and the Grimaldis goes far beyond a simple commercial partnership. From regular appearances at fashion shows to Charlotte Casiraghi’s role as ambassador, and the events organised in Monaco, the brand has found natural icons in the Princely Family. Today, three generations embody the elegance of the label founded by Gabrielle Chanel.