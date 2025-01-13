Jardin Exotique, media library, concert hall… 2025’s key projects unveiled by Mayor Georges Marsan

Mayor Georges Marsan,set out the major changes for 2025 in the latest edition of the municipal newspaper, Vivre ma ville © Mairie de Monaco

In an interview with Monaco Town Hall’s magazine, Mayor Georges Marsan talks about the major changes for 2025. Here are the main projects mentioned in the interview.

New ‘Caroline’ media library

Membership of Monaco’s Multimedia Library is now free, since 1 January 2025. The new Médiathèque Caroline, in homage to Princess Caroline, will open at the end of 2025. The modern, fully-equipped facility will offer 2,000 m² of space, including 1,200 m² for the public, as well as a modular auditorium for conferences and screenings.

Renovation work at La Condamine market

The results of a survey carried out among customers and traders confirmed the need to modernise the Market while retaining its traditional spirit: “Work should start in 2026 for completion in 2027. Throughout the works, the Market will continue to operate outdoors in a very inviting space. Inviting will, in fact, be the watchword of the project as a whole,” explained the Mayor.

Jardin Exotique, improved reopening plans

“As with the Market, technical issues are the main reason for the current works,” said Georges Marsan. After a major security work and renovation phase, the Jardin Exotique will reopen in Summer 2025, ready to enthralled visitors again.

The works have restored and modernised the site, while still maintaining its identity. In particular, the upper part of the garden has been completely redeveloped to provide exclusive opportunities for private events, such as weddings.

New facilities include a social area with a modern bar for entertaining guests. The ambitious project was co-financed by the Prince’s Government and the Town Council.

A new concert hall

An ultra-modern concert hall, close to the Médiathèque Caroline, will boost Monaco’s cultural offering from September 2025. Designed to meet a wide range of needs, the hall will be equipped with the latest audiovisual technology and can be configured for concerts, conferences, conventions and private events.

Particular attention has been paid to artists’ requirements, with the creation of an integrated recording studio for local and international musicians.

The hall will also be a strategic venue for cultural events such as the National Day celebrations. A Director will be appointed shortly to oversee the programming and maximise its use.

A new crèche

The Town Hall is confirming its commitment to families by investing in the renovation of its childcare facilities. Monte-Carlo’s historic crèche will reopen in mid-January 2025 following essential modernisation work. At the same time, a new crèche will be created on the Ida site, as an integral part of the state-owned housing project.

Espace Lamartine: reopening in Spring

Severe weather in Autumn 2024 caused extensive water damage, necessitating the temporary closure of the Espace Lamartine. The Town Hall reacted quickly to relocate activities,to the Media Library and the Maison des Associations in particular. “The work should be completed in the Spring,” said the Mayor.

