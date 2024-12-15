Monaco’s Multimedia Library to be free of charge!

Books, films, CDs, video games, seeds and cuttings —everything that the Multimedia Library offers will be accessible to everyone, with no charge.

Doubly good news for the Principality’s culture enthusiasts. Membership of Monaco’s Multimedia Library will be free from 1 January 2025. The decision coincides with the inauguration of its new premises, due in 2025.

“The Town Council has decided that culture is a necessity, not a luxury. As such, the elected officials are keen to provide free access for everyone”, said Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco.

The free service is part of an ambitious approach designed to address current challenges: combating illiteracy, guaranteeing fair access to information, education about the media and environmental issues. With its new premises and free access, the Multimedia Library aims to become “a gateway to culture“, while guaranteeing “easier access for all.”