Camille Svara, Acting Mayor: “I’m delighted to be able to provide this service to the Principality”

Georges Marsan’s first deputy has spoken publicly for the first time since the mayor’s indictment.

At the beginning of January, we learned that the first deputy mayor, Camille Svara, is now standing in for Georges Marsan for an indefinite period following his indictment for “active bribery of a national public official”, “passive bribery by a national public official”, “active and passive influence peddling”, “unlawful taking of interest by a national public official” and “criminal conspiracy.”

After an initial interview with our Monaco-Matin colleagues at the first local council meeting of the year, in which she spoke for the first time, Camille Svara also answered questions from Monaco Info.

“I’m not the actual Madam Mayor, Mr Marsan is still the Mayor,” she said. “I am standing in for him during his absence. Obviously my life has changed, because I’m at the Town Hall much more often. It’s become my second home. Which is normal, and I’m happy to be able to provide this service to the Principality.”

Camille Svara is standing in for Georges Marsan for an indefinite period – © Ameller

Until recently, she was in charge of social affairs and the Multimedia Library, but now Camille Svara has to “keep an eye on everything”[…]“I have to consult with those in charge of all the delegations,” she says. “It’s not too complicated, because we’re lucky to have great staff, who have of course been very shaken and distressed, but they’re here and they’re getting on with the job.”

Confirming that, despite recent events, all the departments at the Town Hall were running smoothly, Camille Svara also told Monaco-Matin that there was no question of her being elected to replace Georges Marsan: “There’s no basis for that […] It would only happen if the mayor resigns or the minister of state is dismissed. […] For the time being there is no election, unless the council doesn’t support me and everyone resigns.”