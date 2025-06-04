Monaco hosts first European summit of women entrepreneurs

Prince Albert II attended the first European Summit of Women Entrepreneurs, organised in Monaco by the FCEM and the AFCEM, on Monday evening.

Power suits, inspiring speeches and round-table discussions set the tone on Monday 2 June at the Méridien Beach Plaza convention centre, as the AFCEM – the Monegasque branch of the FCEM (Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises du Monde, Worldwide Women Business Leaders) – welcomed sixteen national delegations from all over Europe and beyond. Under the high patronage of Prince Albert II, who visited the event in person early in the evening, the day showcased the place and commitment of women in the business world. “Faced with the major upheavals that Europe is experiencing, geopolitical tensions, the acceleration of digital technology, the ecological transition and the fragmentation of the economic market, it is more than ever necessary to build robust alliances and create bridges between our organisations, our projects and our entrepreneurial cultures,” said Johanna Houdrouge, AFCEM President, in her opening speech. Leïla Doukali, head of the Moroccan branch, is delighted to represent Morocco as “a link between Europe, Monaco and Africa.”

A European legacy

The event is a direct continuation of the dynamic set in motion by the founder, Yvonne Foinant, when the FCEM was created in 1945. The stated aim of this first Monegasque edition is to open up a space for European cooperation, taking into account the realities of each territory and engaging in dialogue on concrete actions with the major European and international institutions. “We have a duty to think of Europe in feminine terms, not as a separate vision but as an essential and democratic dimension of its growth. That was the subject of our first round table. The second discussion focused on support for small and medium businesses in terms of digital innovation and sustainable development,” said Marie-Christine Oghly, FCEM President.

A day of discussions

Throughout the day, there were personal accounts from women entrepreneurs, questioning their place in society, and sharing their vision of entrepreneurship. Sabine Calba, Director of Banque Populaire Méditerranée, for example, is pushing for “greater economic independence for women, particularly in relation to their husbands.” Angela Petrulli, a member of the AFCEM steering committee, defends the place of crafts and manual skills in an increasingly digital environment.

Pierre-André Chiappori and the AFCEM and FCEM directors © Jean Ronin

Invited to speak by Johanna Houdrouge at the opening ceremony, Christine Pasquier Ciulla, Chair of the National Council’s Legislation Committee, restated her commitment to promoting the voice of women in the Principality and in Europe: “My role as an elected official and a member of an international delegation , in particular to PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ed.), means that I get the chance to exchange views with our neighbours, major institutions and legislators on these common issues. How to better reconcile work and family life? How to combat persistent inequalities effectively? How to improve women’s access to decision-making positions?”

That final point was also stressed by Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister for Finance and the Economy, when asked about the growing role of women in the technology sector: “politically, our means of action is to provide first-class education to make all specialities and fields accessible.”

From left to right: Erika Bernardi, Marion Latore, Laetitia Morelli, Pascale Taramazzo, Johanna Houdrouge, Prince Albert II, Leïla Trabé-Chiha, Charlotte Rochat, Anastasiia Rose, Chiara Petrulli, Angela Petrulli © Jean Ronin

Prince Albert II honoured the event with his presence

The deliberately inclusive nature of the event was illustrated by the support of the government, represented by Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister for Finance and the Economy, who shared his thoughts during the opening speech, followed by his colleague, Lionel Beffre, Minister for the Interior as well as the Interministerial Delegate for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, Céline Cottalorda. Prince Albert II was keen to attend the closing ceremony to restate the Principality’s support for the role of women in the country’s economic and institutional life.