Monaco voted best European destination for 2025, ahead of Amsterdam and Madrid

The European Best Destinations website has revealed its list of popular European destinations for 2025, and Monaco came out on top, with over 115,000 votes. After ranking second in 2024, the Principality went one better this year! It was singled out from over 500 alluring destinations!

This prestigious title testifies to the Principality’s unique appeal. “A perfect blend of sustainability, luxury, culture, gastronomy, wellness, sport and year-round events, Monaco offers an exceptional experience for all travellers ,” says the specialist site.

Guy Antognelli, Director of Tourism and Conventions, says this “demonstrates that the day-to-day work of tourism and hospitality professionals, guides, shopkeepers, public services and attractions is bearing fruit; it attests to the effectiveness of the innovative initiatives put in place at a national level, as well as the recent renovations carried out in many partner establishments, which are aimed at maintaining an exceptional level of quality and service.”

Monaco tops the ranking ahead of Riga (Latvia), Dubrovnik and Cavtat in (Croatia), Madrid (Spain), Namur (Belgium), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Olhao (Portugal) and the island of Mljet (Croatia). Lisbon (Portugal) and Antipaxos (Greece) complete the top 10. Two French destinations, Éze and Cassis, were also award winners, in 15th and 18th place respectively.