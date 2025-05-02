Your favourite sushi restaurants in Monaco

Monaco’s Japanese culinary scene is exceptionally rich, with establishments vying for excellence in the delicate art of sushi.

Among the many types of food to be found in Monaco, the Japanese culinary art is celebrated in several Monegasque restaurants. Among the classic Nihon ryōri or washoku dishes, to give them the traditional Japanese name, sushi has conquered the world, whereas it is only an occasional meal in Japan itself. We have asked vinegar rice enthusiasts to share their favourite addresses.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Our editorial choice is the brand new 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, recently inaugurated in the prestigious setting of Mareterra, Monaco’s new architectural jewel. Founded in Madrid in 2005 by brothers Fernando and Pedro de Leon, this exceptional establishment has already conquered Spain and the United Arab Emirates, even earning a Michelin star in Abu Dhabi.

The ambience is resolutely chic, with golden tones, purple velvets and a surprising architectural feature: a glass floor that enhances the dining experience. The menu celebrates Japanese tradition while daring bold creations like their truffle sushi pizza, an innovation that intrigues and seduces even purists. With its ‘Old Continent’ approach and impeccable service, 99 Sushi offers a true sensory voyage between Japanese authenticity and refined contemporary touches.

Open for lunch (noon to 4pm): Wednesday to Saturday and for dinner every evening (7pm to midnight).

16 Quai du Petit Portier, Mareterra

Tel. : +377 99 92 51 02

monaco@99sushibarmonaco

Yoshi

While these three establishments got a unanimous vote, a few others also got a mention from our readers. Beginning with one of the most upmarket in the Principality, Yoshi, at the Hôtel Métropole. This is where Chef Takeo Yamazaki provides set menus that include sushi and sashimi, as well as a rich à la carte menu where, however, prices are higher, on account of the exceptional quality of what is served. Expect to pay between € 19 and €59 for eight California rolls and up to €185 for a selection of 25 pieces of sushi.

Open Tuesday to Saturday, for lunch from 12.15 pm to 2 pm and dinner from 7.30 pm to 10 pm.

Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo

Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo

Let’s stay in the same price range with Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo, where Asian cuisine is prepared by Monegasque Chef Eric Guillemaud. You can try the “sushi experience” with sashimi, rolls and crispies ranging from €20 to €30. A more « traditional » menu is also available, featuring salmon, avocado, shrimp and cucumber.

Open from 6 pm to 2 am from Tuesday through Saturday.

Place du Casino, 98000, Monaco

MayaBay

The final recommendation from our readers is the MayaBay, which opened in 2007 as a gourmet Japanese restaurant, with Thai cuisine being introduced in 2009. Today, the two culinary styles feature on the menu where nearly 180 dishes are on offer, including a number with sushi. Hosomaki, Urumaki, Sashimi, Nigiri… The restaurant offers a wide choice, including a rich selection of seafood items, but also meat such as urumaki tempura with Japanese wagyu, with 8 pieces for €47. Most of the menu is more affordable in this highly rated Principality establishment.

Open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 11 pm.

Le Rocabella, 24 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

MC By Kodera

“For eating outdoors, By Kodera at the market: fresh, made to order, refined.” This comment was echoed by many others about the Place d’Armes restaurant, in the La Condamine Market’s food court. Opened in 2015, MC By Kodera was the first Japanese restaurant to become an appointed supplier to the Prince of Monaco in 2017. “Our restaurant’s concept is that even in Monaco, you feel like you are in Japan,” such was the ambition of this estiablishment, which seems to have won over its clientele. On the sushi front, fish takes pride of place. Sea bass, sea bream, amberjack, salmon, tuna, cuttlefish, squid… You can choose à la carte and prices range from around €5 per piece, up to €9.50 for scallop sushi. As for the Maki, they cost between €9 and €14 for six, alongside the different sushi platters.

Closed on Sunday and Monday evening

La Condamine food hall

Monaki

Next we head to Rue Plati, above the Promenade Honoré II. This is where Monaki opened in early 2021 with a different kind of service: takeaway and delivery only. And successfully so, as this reader tells us: “At Monaki, you can’t sit in but everything is fresh, delivery is fast, it’s not too expensive, it’s ideal for sushi.” A dozen or so readers agreed. In fact the establishment was voted “Best Sushi” by Monte-Carlo Gastronomie trade fair, which will soon be returning to the Chapiteau de Fontvieille. And on the menu at Monaki, platters, sushi and California rolls of all kinds, at an affordable price, ranging from 18 sushis for €16 to 71 for €80.

Monday to Friday: 11 am – 1.30 pm / 6.30 pm – 9.30 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 6.30 pm – 9.30 pm

3 Rue Plati, 98000 Monaco

