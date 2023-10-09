Where to find Monaco’s best bakery? Your views

More than just a shop, a bakery is often something of a social hub, which is why the friendliness of the staff is an important criterion for our readers - © Pixabay

One in particular comes highly recommended.

The Épi d’Or takes the gold in our readers’ survey! A veritable institution in Monaco, this bakery on rue Grimaldi is still number 1 in the hearts of Monegasques, residents and employees in the Principality. Some of our readers wish there was a second one in Monaco-Ville. Alexis, for example, commented: “It would be great if they could finally open a shop in Monte Carlo!”

L’Épi d’Or has been located in La Condamine since 1957 – © Monaco Tribune / Paul Charoy

Antoinette remembers going to the Épi d’Or every day when she worked at La Condamine market. “The little pains au chocolat, croissants, cakes and baguettes were all delicious. When I go back to Monaco from time to time, I just have to go to the bakery to take a baguette and something sweet home,” she said. Then there’s the Costa bakery, on the Boulevard Princesse Charlotte.

For those on a budget, some, like Hugo, recommend the bread at the Marché U on Boulevard d’Italie, or the Intermarché on Avenue Hector Otto, which, according to Yann, provides “excellent bread and pastries”. He feels “there’s no need to look elsewhere” because “the value for money is unbeatable”. Similarly, Karyne recommends “fruit bread at the Marché Super U,” but also “Carrefour’s pain tordu” (twisted bread).

Near Monaco

Since it is not always easy to find what you’re looking for, some prefer to head over to neighbouring municipalities. Gregory said: “No offence to Monaco’s bakeries, which are all as good as each other, but the really exceptional bread is in La Turbie! At “Ma première boulangerie,” with a special mention for the Nutella croissants.”

Guillaume shares this opinion: “there’s nothing special in Monaco! The best baker’s bread you’ll find is in La Turbie, at Ma Première Boulangerie.” The name of Eric Kayser in Beausoleil came up frequently, as did Le Pétrin Ribeirou in Cap-d’Ail. Take your pick!