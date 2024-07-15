Prince Albert II inaugurates L’Abysse Monte-Carlo and discovers an extraordinary gastronomic experience

Prince Albert II, along with from left to right Yasunari Okazaki, Stéphane Valeri, Yannick Alléno, Thomas Brezzo and Jennifer Casagrande © SBM

L’Abysse Monte-Carlo opened on Tuesday, July 9, in the majestic setting of the Hôtel Hermitage, This eagerly-awaited event, inaugurated by Prince Albert II, Thomas Brezzo, President of the National Council and Stéphane Valeri, Executive Chairman of the SBM, was a true celebration of Japanese and French culinary art.

Multi-starred chef Yannick Alléno has teamed up with Japanese sushi master Yasunari Okazaki to offer a unique gastronomic experience, making L’Abysse Monte-Carlo a new jewel in the Principality’s culinary crown.

The guests, who were hand-picked for the restaurant’s exclusive opening, had the privilege of tasting the ‘Omakase’ menu (‘I leave it up to you’ in English) an invitation to let themselves be guided by the inspiration of the two chefs. The unique meal was an elegant blend of dishes, wines, extractions and sake, creating a symphony of unforgettable flavours.

The traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a dive into the world of L’Abysse, set the tone for an evening where every mouthful was a tribute to haute cuisine.

“L’Abysse Monte-Carlo, a truly exceptional culinary adventure, proposed by our partner Chef Yannick Alléno and Japanese Sushi Master Yasunari Okazaki, further enhances the catering offer not only of the Hôtel Hermitage, but also of our Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Resort as a whole.

This new gastronomic journey is the perfect response to an expectation often expressed by our customers,”, said Stéphane Valeri, Chairman of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

“I would like to thank the Société des Bains de Mer for its faith in this unique and wonderful project. L’Abysse Monte-Carlo is a showcase of delicacy, a precious Mediterranean jewel, whose sushi and emotions are tinged with azure.

It’s a wonderful gastronomic adventure that we are writing, hand in hand, so we can make a truly memorable mark on our customers,” added Chef Yannick Alléno.

From left to right, Thomas Brezzo, Yannick Alléno, the Sovereign and Stéphane Valeri © SBM

Fasten your seatbelts for an unforgettable journey

By moving to the Principality, L’Abysse is extending the elegance of its first two-starred Parisian establishment to a Mediterranean version. Located in the prestigious Hôtel Hermitage, known as the Hôtel des Connaisseurs, the new establishment showcases all the subtlety of the Japanese and French culinary arts.

The new culinary mecca offers a unique culinary journey between France and Japan with its Omakase menu, as well as the slightly shorter but equally refined Empreinte menu. Inspired by haikus, the short Japanese poems, the menus are an ode to nature and the elements.

© SBM

Each dish tells a story, with the Monegasque hinterland providing exceptional vegetables and the Mediterranean supplying local fish, caught with the greatest respect for nature and living creatures. Fire, mastered by Chef Alléno’s precise cooking techniques, brings out the best in each ingredient.

Water and Air, on the other hand, are magnified in each sushi thanks to the delicacy and art of Chef Okazaki’s movements, creating moutfuls of unparalleled lightness and freshness.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

L’Abysse takes the art of sushi and French gastronomy to new heights of refinement in an intimate ‘salon’ that seats just thirty. A must for connoisseurs and discerning gourmets, where each visit promises an extraordinary sensory journey.

© SBM

© SBM

Practical details:

Where: Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo – Square Beaumarchais 98000 Monaco

When: Open every evening for dinner only, from 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm

Prices: Omakase menu €360 – Empreinte menu €240 euros

Bookings: +377 98 06 94 94 – abysse@sbm.mc – en ligne

