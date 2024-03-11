“Business lunches”, reduced-price meals at lunchtime in Monaco

Some of the Principality’s top restaurants offer quick, tasty and inexpensive lunch menus. Good news for the local clientele!

Le Caffè Milano

Caffè Milano offers a business lunch including a main course, glass of wine and coffee, in its chic and relaxed atmosphere, Prices vary between 22 and 26 euros depending on your choice: pasta, fish or meat.

However if you want a starter, it will cost at least €22 extra.

The Caffè Milano à la carte menu includes a wide range of dishes from 20 to 40 euros. The cuisine is inspired by the Principality’s Mediterranean flavours.

© Caffè Milano

Lobby Lounge Restaurant & Bar – Fairmont Monte Carlo

Located at the famous Fairmont Hotel, the Lobby Lounge offers French ‘bistronomy’ with gourmet and generous classics. The Lunch Menu at 32 euros will certainly be a treat for your taste buds.

With something from the grill, a drink and a gourmet coffee, lunch here allows you to enjoy the experience of a luxury establishment at a reasonable price.

Le Quai des Artistes

On Port Hercule, the Quai des Artistes provides a taste of the great Parisian brasseries from the Belle Époque, both in your plate and in the setting.

Although the structure of the menu is set, with either starter and main course, or main course and dessert, the dishes change from day to day and with the seasons. The alcohol-free menu costs 24 euros, the version with an alcoholic beverage is at 27 euros.

This attracts “a local clientele who come to eat quickly and at a reasonable price” according to Alfredo, a waiter at the Quai des Artistes. “It’s our core business, it keeps the restaurant going,” he adds.

The Parisian-style brasserie has existed since 1999 © Quai des Artistes

Smakelijk

A quick trip to Belgium on your lunch break? Smakelijk marries the feel of an authentic Belgian brasserie and a view of the Mediterranean.

The lunch menu includes a starter, main course, water and coffee for only 26 euros. Gourmet and generous food is the order of the day, with typical dishes such as mussels and fries.

TASTE TEST: Smakelijk! Monaco’s first Belgian brasserie

Mada One

Mada One has an innovative concept of «snackonomy», it’s chic and varied.

The gourmet and refined cuisine suits those who want to eat ‘on the go’. The menu was designed by Marcel Ravin, providing a tasty Martinique-inspired lunch.

To take away or eat in, you can enjoy a ‘Plateau Mad’Day’ from 28 euros, which includes the starter and dish of the day.

La Salière

Fontvieille port’s La Salière serves traditional Italian cuisine. It is the perfect spot to enjoy a pleasant meal in a lively and joyful setting.

The business lunch menu promises an affordable and delicious meal. Pizza, fish, meat, La Salière focuses on the tried and tested. You can choose from three different menus at 21, 24 and 26 euros, including coffee and a glass of wine.

© La Salière © La Salière © La Salière

Le Beefbar

The Beefbar provides a luxurious setting overlooking Fontvieille port, and a veritable taste experience for its meat-loving customers.

For lunch, the Beefbar serves a quinoa superbowl with fresh produce accompanied by a poultry supreme or grilled salmon for 28 euros. Alternatively, you can opt for the tagliata formula for 29 euros: starter or gazpacho of the day, then a tagliata with fresh fries. Both formulas include a glass of wine.

“The concept is always the same for each menu, but the starter and the dish of the day vary at the Beefbar depending on what’s in season” explains Riccardo Giraudi, director of the Monaco Restaurant Group, which includes the Beefbar. He adds:“This allows us to attract a local clientele, workers who want to have a quick sit-down restaurant lunch, at an affordable average price”.

© Adrien Daste

La Cantinetta Antinori

Cantinetta Antinori is a great fine dining venue at Larvotto where Tuscan cuisine blends with exceptional wines.

If you’d like a taste of Italy, the restaurant has a set menu with starter and main course: the Cantinetta, at 29 euros. For starters, as an antipasti, would you rather have veal fillet or tomato soup? Then, for the main dish, the restaurant serves meat, fish or pasta of the day.

What better way to round off your meal than with a glass of Villa Antinori white wine. There is also something for every taste (and colour) with glasses of red and rosé.

© Adrien Daste

Moshi Moshi

Cherry blossom, marble, and elegant wood… a Japanese atmosphere in Fontvieille. On the menu, the restaurant offers not one, but four selections.

The sushi lunch for 25 euros with a selection of sashimi, makis et rolls of the day. Products that “vary […] according to the availability of our fish and vegetables” explains Riccardo Giraudi (Moshi Moshi is also part of the Monaco Restaurant Group).

Alternatively, there’s a bento box menu for 28 euros with an assortment of vegetable and prawn tempura as well as a chirashi with a variety of fish and prawns. Otherwise, you could opt for the day’s ramen at 26 euros or put together a poke bowl for 27 euros. The menus “all include a glass of wine and are served quickly,” guarantees Riccardo Giraudi.