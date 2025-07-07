Monaco Classic Week: the Mediterranean decked out in all its finery

The Principality is gearing up to host its 17th Monaco Classic Week from 10 to 13 September, a maritime celebration that blends centuries-old tradition and the Monegasque way of life.

More than a hundred exceptional vessels will converge on Monegasque waters, transforming the bay into a living theatre of maritime heritage. Among the floating jewels, the 1927 schooner Créole will rub shoulders with the imposing 1921 steam-ship SS Delphine, a survivor of the golden age of American yachting. Fans of fine mechanical engineering will also be able to admire the legendary Kalizma, former refuge of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as the iconic Riva Aquarama, a symbol of Italian glamour in the 1960s.

© YCM

Contests

The event doesn’t just put these wonders on show: it brings them to life. The prestigious Prix La Belle Classe Restoration, chaired by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, will reward technical feats carried out on these centenarians. Under the expert eye of Allegra Gucci, the Concours d’Élégance will assess the subtle alchemy of style and maritime savoir-vivre.

The ‘Concours des Chefs’ Competition will see the decks turned into pop-up kitchens, where the crews will show off their culinary creativity in a timed challenge.

Special anniversaries

The 2025 edition has a special dimension with the celebration of 30 years of Tuiga flying the Monegasque flag and the 140th birthday of Partridge, resurrected after seventeen years of painstaking restoration. These anniversaries reflect an intergenerational passion that drives the Monegasque maritime community.

Between epic regattas and refined evening events, Monaco Classic Week perpetuates a unique tradition where enlightened enthusiasts, passionate craftsmen and seasoned sailors come together, united by the same veneration for life at sea.