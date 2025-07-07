Art Monte-Carlo: 25 galleries to discover at the Grimaldi Forum

Art Monte-Carlo has the high patronage of Prince Albert II for its ninth edition, © Grimaldi Forum

Art Monte-Carlo is back at the Grimaldi Forum on 8 and 9 July with an ambitious programme that includes both big names and new talent.

Directed by Charlotte Diwan, the show is a must for collectors in the region. This year, the event is taking place at the same time as the exhibition Couleurs! Masterpieces from the Pompidou Centre at the Grimaldi Forum.

Charlotte Diwan © Annik Wotter

“This year’s event, which will be held for the first time in the elegant new extension to the Grimaldi Forum, embodies our intention to build on a prestigious international event in the Principality. Art Monte-Carlo aims to be a gathering place for the region’s cultural players, while at the same time proclaiming Monaco’s status as a major art market,” said Charlotte Diwan.

Art Monte-Carlo will bring 25 galleries to the Grimaldi Forum at the beginning of July. Among them: Almine Rech, Clavé Fine Art, Cortesi Gallery, Galerie Georges-Philippe et Nathalie Vallois, Galleria Franco Noero, In Situ – fabienne leclerc, Mennour, M.F. Toninelli Art Moderne, Moretti Fine Art, Opera Gallery, Robilant+Voena, Sébastien Bertrand, Semiose, Van de Weghe, Van Horn, Vedovi Gallery, 193 Gallery.

New and returning galleries include: Continua, Gian Enzo Sperone, Suzanne Tarasieve and Waddington Custot.

Moretti fine art

The Solo section will feature individual presentations from AA Gallery in Casablanca, Galerie Raphaël Durazzo in Paris and Wilde in Geneva. The approach showcases emerging artists alongside established names.

Galerie Raphael Durazzo

Wilde

A new programme of conferences

The 2025 edition is breaking new ground with the presence of guest designer Pierre Yovanovitch. This project will occupy a 60 m² space at the centre of the show and will include works selected by the participating galleries.

There will also be a rich programme of talks by well-known collectors such as Yves Piaget and Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. The discussions, led by art market experts, will shed valuable light on current trends. In addition, Art Monte-Carlo is now officially in partnership with Piaget, which is also a partner with Art Genève.

Among the conferences during the show are:

Piaget, artisan and artist of time

Conversation with Mr Yves Piaget moderated by Jean-Bernard Forot, Head of Heritage for the House of Piaget. In this conversation, Yves Piaget will talk about the creative vision of a House that pioneered the fusion of watchmaking and jewellery in the 1960s. Tuesday 8 July at 2.15 pm

The architecture of the Centre Pompidou, 1971-2030

A round table discussion bringing together Laurent Le Bon (President of the Centre Pompidou), Nicolas Moreau and Hiroko Kusunoki (project managers for the Centre Pompidou 2030 cultural project), Giorgio Bianchi (Renzo Piano Building Workshop, project consultant), and Boris Hamzeian (Head of Research, Architecture Department, Musée National d’Art Moderne, MNAM-CCI, Centre Pompidou), moderated by Thierry Consigny, cultural and artistic advisor to the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. Tuesday 8 July at 3.30 pm

Inside the Homes of Artists: For Art’s Sake – followed by a book signing

With Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian (collector and author), interviewed by Simon de Pury (auctioneer and art dealer). In her new book, illustrated by photographer Jean-François Jaussaud, Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian invites us to discover the interiors of the world’s greatest artists’ private residences. From New York to Johannesburg, these homes house exceptional art collections and impeccably tasteful interiors. Tuesday 8 July at 5 pm.

Khao Yai Art Forest and Bangkok Kunsthalle, a new art paradigm from Southeast Asia

With Amal Khalaf, Stefano Rabolli Pansera, and in the presence of Marisa Chearavanont (philanthropist, collector, founder of Khao Yai Art Co. Ltd). This conference will explore the methodology and vision of two institutions which, through the notion of healing, propose a new paradigm for the artistic institution – a paradigm rooted in both natural and urban contexts. The conference will examine how conservation itself becomes an architectural act. Wednesday 9 July at 3 pm

Practical details

Grimaldi Forum Monaco, 10 Avenue Princesse Grace, Monaco