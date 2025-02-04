Colourful summer in store at Grimaldi Forum!

100 works by major artists including Picasso, Matisse and Delaunay will be on show © Grimaldi Forum

The Grimaldi Forum is joining forces with the Centre Pompidou for its major summer exhibition: “Colours!” from 8 July to 31 August 2025.

Curated by Didier Ottinger, Deputy Director of the National Modern Art Museum, the exhibition features over 100 20th century masterpieces by key names in the art world such as Sonia Delaunay, Pablo Picasso, Amedeo Modigliani, Henri Matisse, Vassily Kandinsky and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

These artists have explored the many dimensions of colour: expressive, symbolic, structuring and emotional, through their works.

The “Couleurs!” exhibition highlights the evolution of perception and use of colour in the major artistic movements of the last century, from Fauvism with Matisse and Derain to Abstract Expressionism and street art, embodied by Basquiat.

Fernand léger ©DCOM GFM

An immersive experience

More than just an artistic retrospective, what sets “Couleurs!” apart is its immersive approach, which appeals to several senses:

Seven monochromatic spaces, with each room exploring a specific hue and its emotional impact.

Sound creations by composer Roque Rivas accompany the visitor and enhance the visual experience with a different musical atmosphere for each colour.

Olfactory atmospheres, designed by Alexis Dadier (Maison Fragonard), evoke the sensations and memories associated with colours through fragrances specially created for the exhibition.

Iconic design pieces by Ron Arad, Jean Prouvé, Ettore Sottsass and Philippe Starck complete the installation and provide a multi-media approach through painting, sculpture and design.

Practical details:

When: 8 July to 31 August 2025

Every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (with late-night opening on Thursdays until 10 p.m.)

Where: Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Hall Ravel

Admission: €14 (pre-sale until 30 June: €7)

Free for under-18s

Guided tours: every Thursday and Sunday (€10 extra)

Exclusive experience: a private after-hours tour (€1,800 for up to 8 people)

Bookings & ticket sales: www.montecarloticket.com | By telephone: +377 99 99 3000

