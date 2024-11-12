Princess Caroline inaugurates new (digital) stage for arts in Monaco: culture.mc

It used to be difficult sometimes to keep track of all the events in Monaco. The new platform aims to change that.

Princess Caroline of Hanover was in attendance as the Principality launched the new culture.mc website, a new digital platform dedicated entirely to culture and everything that’s happening in the Principality.

From now on, there’s no need to ‘site hop’ to explore the diversity of Monegasque’s cultural scene – everything is now in one place. During its launch at the Princess Grace Theatre, attendees were treated to a marvellous dance performance, created by young people from the Princess Grace Academy. Vagabundi, a group made up of three young Monegasque musicians, brought the event to a close in style.

“An important moment for culture”

It is “an important moment for culture in Monaco,” said Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior. More than just a website, the platform aims to showcase “the wealth and diversity of the arts in the Principality,” ‘feeding culture cultures’ both local and international.

The initiative, led by the Direction des Affaires Culturelles (DAC) in partnership with the Délégation Interministérielle à la Transition Numérique (Interministerial Delegation for Digital Transition), aims to centralise all events for easier access to the cultural offering via a single digital showcase that will “raise the Principality’s profile internationally.”

“It’s not just a calendar, it’s also the memory of our cultural heritage,” explained Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs. The platform is divided into several sections: a calendar of events, of course, but also a directory of the sector’s players, and themed fact sheets inviting you to explore the different artistic disciplines in the Principality in depth.

Specific areas for a smooth, user-friendly site

Culture.mc also provides specific areas: one for young audiences, another to promote heritage. The ‘Look, Listen’ section enriches the experience by offering audio and video content such as podcasts or recordings of concerts and philosophical gatherings.

The portal is due to expand over the coming months. Its designers wanted it to be “smooth and user-friendly,” said Julien Dejanovic, the Government’s Director of Digital Services. To achieve this, he explains that he and his team “went off the beaten track compared with the usual official sites.” The site is available in French and English.