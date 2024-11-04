Académie Rainier III celebrates end of year with two major events

Students from the Académie Rainier III will be putting on a show over the coming months © Philip Ducap

They are scheduled for November and December.

The Rainier III Music and Theatre Academy will be seeing 2024 out in style with a programme made up of two not-to-be-missed dates showcasing the work of its students.

On Wednesday 6 November, the final year instrumentalists will perform in front of an audience, just before taking their Diplôme d’Études Musicales (DEM – Musical Studies Diploma). They will be performing a free and varied programme called “Carte Blanche” at the Rainier III auditorium. The Lyrical Singing, Chamber Music, Cello and Youth Orchestra classes will also be taking part.

As in previous years, the traditional students’ Christmas concert will celebrate the festive season. Some one hundred children from the choir, brass ensemble and orchestra classes will be performing the great classics of the season through the ages. The magical event will be held on 19 December at the Espace Léo Ferré.

Practical details