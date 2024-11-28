Prince Albert II: “Doing what is right for the planet is also what is right for investors”

Prince Albert II travelled to Singapore to take part in the 8th Ocean Innovators Platform, organised by his Foundation at Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday 27 November.

The annual event showcases sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies for a more environmentally responsible blue economy.

Opening the event, Olivier Wenden, Vice-Chairman of the Prince Albert II Foundation, stressed its importance: “to catalyse investment into businesses, technologies, and innovative ideas that can tackle the ocean’s greatest challenges. It’s a platform for solutions. It’s a platform about action and results, for our ocean.” He also underlined Monaco’s commitment as a pioneer in the blue economy, notably through the ReOcean Fund, a €100 million investment fund designed to support innovative initiatives.

Sustainable finance for concrete solutions

Representatives from leading venture capital and private equity funds such as Douglas Hansen-Luke, Executive Chairman of Future Planet Capital, Jérémy Genin, CIO of Monaco Asset Management, Rob Kaplan, CEO of Circulate Capital and Sébastien Guillaud, Co-Founder & General Managing Partner of Shift4Good were gathered to discuss the opportunities blue tech opens up in areas such as sustainable aquaculture and alternatives to plastic.

A second session, led by Caroline Guyot (ENGIE-Factory APAC) in conversation with Janice-Renee Yoshioka, Vice President of Sustainable Finance at Conservation International, highlighted strategies for building a regenerative blue economy.

An appeal by the Sovereign

“While we often hear that sustainability and profitability are at odds, the blue economy proves otherwise. (…) Investments in sustainable aquaculture, renewable ocean energy, and marine biodiversity restoration are showing real potential for both ecological impact and financial returns. This is a rare moment where doing what is right for the planet is also what is right for investors,” said Prince Albert II, appealing for ambitious and pragmatic action.