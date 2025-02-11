Prince Albert II attends AASCO Summit on Arctic Research and Data Sharing

The international summit took place over two days, from 4 to 5 February 2025.

Gathered in Monaco at the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s invitation, eminent scientists discussed the major challenges to do with climate change and more specifically Arctic research during the Arena gap analysis of the existing Arctic science co-operations (AASCO).

The main aim of the event, which was inaugurated by Prince Albert II himself, was to strengthen links between research groups, but also to contribute to the strategic planning of Arctic research and to support initiatives such as the arctic research planning process of the International Conference on Arctic Research Planning (ICARP) IV, the Sustaining Arctic Observing Networks (SAON)-ROADS framework and preparations for the 5th International Polar Year (2032-33).

Prince Albert II at the AASCO launch at the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace and Ludovic Arneodo / Prince Albert II Foundation

“By fostering interdisciplinary dialogue, strengthening cooperation, and embracing innovative research approaches, we can drive forward the solutions needed to safeguard the Arctic and, ultimately, our shared future. For these ambitions to succeed, faced with the forces opposing us, we need unwavering commitment,” Prince Albert II said at the event.

In the light of the AASCO discussions and the follow-up work will provide recommendations for several research priority areas such as Arctic Sea Ice and Greenland Ice Sheet dynamics, Short-Lived Climate Forcers (SLCFs), interactions between Arctic processes and the coupled climate system, climate interventions and their implications, Arctic air pollution, pan-Arctic science collaboration including co-production with local and indigenous Arctic communities and data-sharing in Arctic research.