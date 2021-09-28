











At the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health 2021 on 23 September 2021, Prince Albert II presented an award to actress Sharon Stone for her humanitarian and ecological efforts.

It was an exceptional edition in every respect. The 5th Gala for Planetary Health coincided with the 15th anniversary of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. Mélanie Laurent, Orlando Bloom, Lucas Bravo, Pom Klementieff and Gaspard Ulliel were present for the occasion.

Sharon Stone was the guest of honour, as the first woman to receive a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for her philanthropy. Prince Albert II of Monaco praised her “remarkable commitment to women’s empowerment, her outstanding work in medical research and her tireless efforts to help change the world”.

A speech centred on the planet

In his speech, the Prince stressed that it was no longer possible “to turn a blind eye to situations that affect us all, whatever our circumstances and wherever we live”. He added: “Our lives have changed, our society has changed, our future has changed. The world has grasped the dramatic scale of the climate challenge we face, because what unites us is not only urgency, but also a sense of responsibility”.

“The degradation of the ocean has devastating effects on coastal populations and on humanity as a whole,” said Albert II. “Plastic pollution contaminates the food chain and contaminates us all. The disappearance of the most fragile ecosystems, such as corals, will deprive us of essential resources in the future”.