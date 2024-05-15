Town Hall inaugurates new Council chamber

Mayor Georges Marsan, along with members of the Town Council and several representatives from the Monegasque building trade, inaugurated the new Council chamber at the Town Hall on Tuesday May 15.

After ten months of work, carried out by the Municipal Works Department, the mayor showed the new Council chambers off to the press and the general public. Mayor Marsan said “The project aimed to improve working and reception facilities, while preserving the soul of this place. The dual goal has been fully realised.”

Custom-designed to order, the new space was given a complete and stylish overhaul, from the flooring to the joinery, lighting and furniture. The room is dominated by a large water drop-shaped table with a genuine smoked oak overlay and recessed lighting. “A strong symbol that underlines the unity of our Institution,” the mayor explained.

© Monaco Town Council

The Town Council was also keen to ensure that all aspects (lighting, air conditioning, heating, video and sound) were fully managed by home automation.

At the inauguration, Georges Marsan particularly thanked his deputy François Lallemand, delegate for Municipal Works, who in turn concluded: “It is an honour for me to present to you today the result of such a collective effort to achieve this fitting showcase for our Institution […] which must always be welcoming, rooted in our traditions while being at the cutting edge of the environmental and technical values we uphold.”

