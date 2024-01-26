“Major projects” for Monaco Town Council in 2024

The First Deputy Mayor also gave a very positive assessment of the 2023 financial year.

As tradition dictates, the press gathered at Monaco’s Town Hall on Thursday 25 January for the New Year’s address. The event took place “in an unprecedented context,” as first deputy mayor Camille Svara, who is replacing Mayor Georges Marsan for an indefinite period, pointed out in her introduction.

“I would like to assure you that our efforts, and the projects I am about to mention, will be maintained,” she said, announcing “major projects” for 2024, after a particularly busy year in 2023.

“It only happens every twenty years: 2023 was a double election year. The responsibility of organising both the national and municipal elections, falls on the Town Council. And these events, which are so important for our country’s democracy, went off without a hitch. (…) A new twinning agreement doesn’t happen too often either. Last November, we had the pleasure of sealing this special bond with the Italian municipality of Dolceaqua. The year just ended was also one of remembrance, with all the Prince Rainier III Centenary celebrations. The municipality’s contribution to this tribute was, once again, very significant, with the Principality decorations, our active participation in a number of events, including the splendid Académie Rainier III gala,” she said.

Many emblematic achievements in 2023

Camille Svara also mentioned the completion of refurbishment work at the Espace Saint-Charles, with the reopening of the swimming pool and the creation of a sports hall, the opening of the Espace Lamartine, the inauguration of the Testimonio and Honoria creches, as well as the inauguration of the Maison du Numérique, in which the Town Hall is a partner.

“These many emblematic achievements in 2023, are testament to the energy that has driven the municipal team: elected representatives, but also administrative and technical staff, for so many years,” she emphasised. “In 2023, the Town Council also pursued its very proactive policy in terms of environmental responsibility signing level 2 of the Pacte pour la Transition Énergétique and obtaining the ‘Mon Restau Responsable’ label for our communal restaurant.”

Finally, Camille Svara expressed particular satisfaction with the success of the major events organised by the Town Council. Starting with the Foire Attractions last autumn, which attracted more than 650,000 visitors. The Christmas Village, “with its brand new Sports Village, which successfully replaced the traditional ice rink” drew over 480,000 visitors.

Jardin Exotique, Monte-Carlo creche, media library… full steam ahead for 2024

The municipal team is determined to build on these successes in the New Year. A year “that also promises to be a special one, with a number of major projects in store,” announced Camille Svara.

Despite being eagerly awaited, the reopening of the Principality’s Jardin Exotique will have to wait until “beyond 2024.” But “the large-scale engineering work will continue throughout the year,” she said.

The Monte-Carlo creche, on the other hand, is set to undergo a complete renovation this year, “in line with the local authority’s family-oriented policy.”

Another major project is the relocation of the Médiathèque and the new Léo Ferré hall to the Îlot Pasteur, scheduled for the end of 2024. Renovation work on the town hall’s Salle du Conseil (council chamber) should also be completed shortly.

“All these important achievements for our compatriots and residents would not have been possible without the determination and energy of the members of the Conseil communal and all our staff. I wanted to stress this, and thank them for the part they play in meeting everyone’s expectations and needs, across the generations. Our Town Council remains invested in all its spheres of responsibility. It is continuously modernising and improving the living environment of Monegasques and residents , and remains attentive to everyone,” concluded Camille Svara.