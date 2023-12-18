Monaco’s inaugural “Sports Village” is open

A number of sporting challenges await the Principality’s youngsters on Port Hercule, and there’s something for all ages.

On Friday afternoon, Deputy Mayor Camille Svara, standing in for the absent Mayor Georges Marsan, inaugurated what is a brand-new event in the Principality: the “Sports Village.” The Darse Sud is home to obstacle courses inspired by the Ninja Warrior TV show, for three different levels and age groups, a high ropes course, two climbing structures and a zipline. This is a first in Monaco, and it will allow those who dare, to fly over Port Hercule.

Three ‘Ninja’ courses are available for ages 3 and up. © Monaco Tribune

A high ropes circuit and two climbing structures have been installed by the Town Council. © Monaco Tribune

Arnaud Giusti, Head of the Town Hall’s Sports and Associations Department, and Jacques Pastor, the elected official in charge of Sports Facilities, intended to provide activities that are above all “fun and family-oriented.” “The idea wasn’t to have people sitting on rides, but to get them involved in a little physical activity,” added Arnaud Giusti. Ages 3 and up can come and ‘work out’ until 7 January.

