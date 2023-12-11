All you need to know about Monaco’s nurseries

How many of them are there? How to enrol a child? How much does it cost? Monaco Tribune gives you an overview.

Earlier this year, the thirteenth childcare facility in the Principality opened up, inaugurated by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. Located in the Testimonio building, it joins the list of 12 other facilities for little ones: 8 group daycare centres, a network of family nurseries, 3 micro-creches and a pre-school nursery. In total, the Monegasque Council has a capacity of around 420 cribs in childcare facilities and 50 places in the Mini-Club. A new facility is due in 2024, the Grand Ida.

Group daycare

The Principality has eight creches that accommodate children aged 2 months to 3 years in appropriate surroundings:

The Honoria

Les Eucalyptus

L’Île aux bambins

Monaco-Ville

L’Olivier

La Roseraie

Monte-Carlo

Le Testimonio

Location of childcare facilities in the Principality. © Monaco Town Council

The nurseries have varying opening hours, from 7.30 am to 6.30 pm. The daily programme is: intake with the parents, mid-morning snack, midday meal and afternoon snack, nap time for the children and several activity times throughout the day. “Explorations, discoveries and freedom of choice at each child’s pace,” explains the Council’s Service Petite Enfance et Families (Early Childhood and Families department), which is responsible for all nursery matters, and is the contact point for any enquiries on the subject.

The group nursery at Le Testimonio, visited by the Princely Couple in March 2023. © Monaco Town Council

Family creche

What the Council calls a ‘multi-accueil famille’ involves 8 registered childminders, who report to the Council and who open their respective homes to 1 to 3 children from 2 months to 3 years of age, from 7.00 am to 7.30 pm, for a total of no more 50 hours per week. In a family creche, as it is often referred to, priority is given to children whose health is delicate, and to families where the parents’ work hours aren’t compatible with a group nursery.

Micro-creches

There are three in the Principality : A Riturnela, A Ribambela and A Farandola. They are located in the Moneghetti district (see map above) and can accommodate a maximum of 11 children aged 2 months to 3 years in specially equipped apartments. They are open from 8.00 am to 7.00 pm. The number of children is small compared to group nurseries, which may be helpful for a child who is not used to, or is not at ease in, a group setting. Here, babies and the “bigger” children mix.

The ‘A Farandola’ Micro-creche © Monaco Town Council

Finally, the Jardin d’Eveil, or pre-school nursery, is a group childcare facility that welcomes children aged 2 and 3. It is located in the Larvotto district and is open from 8.00 am to 6.30 pm. In the summer, it turns into a Mini-Club, catering for 3- to 12-year-olds. Throughout the day, activity leaders help them move towards autonomy, learn about being in a community, and, above all, take part in many activities.

The ‘Service Petite Enfance et Familles’ is responsible for enrolment and allocating children to the various facilities. The Monaco Town Council advises interested families to use the ‘Portail Familles’ (Family Portal), accessible from its website. This digital interface deals with pre-registration, gives you a range of information about life in the nurseries and Mini-Club, and helps you stay in touch with the administration.

Prices vary : they are calculated according to household income and rental expenses. They also change depending on the number of days’ care required per week (2 through 5).

