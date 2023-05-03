Fly the flag for Prince Rainier III centenary
From May 1 until the end of the year, Monegasques, residents and shopkeepers in the Principality are invited to fly a flag that has been specially created for the event.
The celebration of Prince Rainier III’s centenary continues. The Rainier III Committee has created a unique flag for the occasion, which the Principality’s inhabitants will be able to use to decorate the streets and public buildings. There are four sales outlets for the flags:
- the Souvenir Shop, Place du Palais Princier
- Bazar Picco, 22 avenue Saint-Charles
- Brico Center, 4-6 avenue Albert II
- au Khédive, 9 boulevard Albert Ier
At the same time, the Principality is continuing to publicise the commemorations, as the main events begin in a few weeks:
- 31 May 2023, from 2.30pm: le Rocher en fête
- 31 May 2023 to 20 August 2023: “Le Prince chez lui” (The Prince at home) exhibition – State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace.
- 31 May 2023 to 31 December 2023: “Le Prince et ses animaux” (The Prince and his animals) exhibition – Jardin animalier de Monaco
- 4 July 2023: “Rainier III par lui-même” (Rainier III by himself), film by Yann-Anthony Noghes – Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum
- 20 July to 31 December 2023: “Le Prince bâtisseur. Une ambition pour Monaco” (The builder Prince. An ambition for Monaco) exhibition– Salle d’Exposition, Quai Antoine Ier
- 9 November 2023 to 28 January 2024: “50e anniversaire de la création du festival du cirque” (50th anniversary of the creation of the circus festival) exhibition – Terrasses de Fontvieille
- 19 November 2023: National Day in honour of Prince Rainier III
- 24 and 25 November at 8.30pm: performances of “Les jours heureux”,(Happy Days) a play in which Prince Rainier III acted in 1942, by the Studio de Monaco – Théâtre des Variétés
- 19 to 28 January 2024: 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival 2024 “A tribute to its creator”
The full programme can be found on this page.