Fly the flag for Prince Rainier III centenary

From May 1 until the end of the year, Monegasques, residents and shopkeepers in the Principality are invited to fly a flag that has been specially created for the event.

The celebration of Prince Rainier III’s centenary continues. The Rainier III Committee has created a unique flag for the occasion, which the Principality’s inhabitants will be able to use to decorate the streets and public buildings. There are four sales outlets for the flags:

the Souvenir Shop , Place du Palais Princier

, Place du Palais Princier Bazar Picco , 22 avenue Saint-Charles

, 22 avenue Saint-Charles Brico Center , 4-6 avenue Albert II

, 4-6 avenue Albert II au Khédive, 9 boulevard Albert Ier

The flag features Prince Rainier III’s face, in profile, on a background of the Principality’s traditional red and white colours. © Centenaire Rainier III

At the same time, the Principality is continuing to publicise the commemorations, as the main events begin in a few weeks:

31 May 2023, from 2.30pm: le Rocher en fête

le Rocher en fête 31 May 2023 to 20 August 2023: “Le Prince chez lui” (The Prince at home) exhibition – State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace.

“Le Prince chez lui” (The Prince at home) exhibition – State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace. 31 May 2023 to 31 December 2023: “Le Prince et ses animaux” (The Prince and his animals) exhibition – Jardin animalier de Monaco

“Le Prince et ses animaux” (The Prince and his animals) exhibition – Jardin animalier de Monaco 4 July 2023: “Rainier III par lui-même” (Rainier III by himself), film by Yann-Anthony Noghes – Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum

“Rainier III par lui-même” (Rainier III by himself), film by Yann-Anthony Noghes – Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum 20 July to 31 December 2023: “Le Prince bâtisseur. Une ambition pour Monaco” (The builder Prince. An ambition for Monaco) exhibition– Salle d’Exposition, Quai Antoine Ier

“Le Prince bâtisseur. Une ambition pour Monaco” (The builder Prince. An ambition for Monaco) exhibition– Salle d’Exposition, Quai Antoine Ier 9 November 2023 to 28 January 2024: “50e anniversaire de la création du festival du cirque” (50th anniversary of the creation of the circus festival) exhibition – Terrasses de Fontvieille

“50e anniversaire de la création du festival du cirque” (50th anniversary of the creation of the circus festival) exhibition – Terrasses de Fontvieille 19 November 2023: National Day in honour of Prince Rainier III

National Day in honour of Prince Rainier III 24 and 25 November at 8.30pm: performances of “Les jours heureux”,(Happy Days) a play in which Prince Rainier III acted in 1942, by the Studio de Monaco – Théâtre des Variétés

performances of “Les jours heureux”,(Happy Days) a play in which Prince Rainier III acted in 1942, by the Studio de Monaco – Théâtre des Variétés 19 to 28 January 2024: 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival 2024 “A tribute to its creator”

The full programme can be found on this page.