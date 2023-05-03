Monaco's Best
In brief

Fly the flag for Prince Rainier III centenary

By Paul Charoy
Published on 3 May 2023
pavoisement-drapeaux-monaco
Not just the traditional red and white flag, but a special edition, created for Prince Rainier III's centenary. © Monaco Info / Facebook
From May 1 until the end of the year, Monegasques, residents and shopkeepers in the Principality are invited to fly a flag that has been specially created for the event. 

The celebration of Prince Rainier III’s centenary continues. The Rainier III Committee has created a unique flag for the occasion, which the Principality’s inhabitants will be able to use to decorate the streets and public buildings. There are four sales outlets for the flags:

  • the Souvenir Shop, Place du Palais Princier
  • Bazar Picco, 22 avenue Saint-Charles
  • Brico Center, 4-6 avenue Albert II
  • au Khédive, 9 boulevard Albert Ier
The flag features Prince Rainier III’s face, in profile, on a background of the Principality’s traditional red and white colours. © Centenaire Rainier III

At the same time, the Principality is continuing to publicise the commemorations, as the main events begin in a few weeks:

  • 31 May 2023, from 2.30pm: le Rocher en fête
  • 31 May 2023 to 20 August 2023: “Le Prince chez lui” (The Prince at home) exhibition – State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace.
  • 31 May 2023 to 31 December 2023: “Le Prince et ses animaux” (The Prince and his animals) exhibition – Jardin animalier de Monaco
  • 4 July 2023: “Rainier III par lui-même” (Rainier III by himself), film by Yann-Anthony Noghes – Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum
  • 20 July to 31 December 2023: “Le Prince bâtisseur. Une ambition pour Monaco” (The builder Prince. An ambition for Monaco) exhibition– Salle d’Exposition, Quai Antoine Ier
  • 9 November 2023 to 28 January 2024: “50e anniversaire de la création du festival du cirque” (50th anniversary of the creation of the circus festival) exhibition – Terrasses de Fontvieille
  • 19 November 2023: National Day in honour of Prince Rainier III
  • 24 and 25 November at 8.30pm: performances of “Les jours heureux”,(Happy Days) a play in which Prince Rainier III acted in 1942, by the Studio de Monaco – Théâtre des Variétés
  • 19 to 28 January 2024: 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival 2024 “A tribute to its creator”

The full programme can be found on this page.