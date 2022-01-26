The scale of the work is proving to be greater than initially estimated.

One of the key points raised at the Municipal Council on Monday, January 24 was the long-awaited reopening of the Jardin Exotique, which has been closed for repair work since May 2020. The end date for the work had already been pushed back once, in particular because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time, it seems that safety work, including the demolition of fake rocks and the replacement of three of the seven footbridges, is more substantial than originally planned. According to the Town Hall, a budget of ten million euros would be required to continue the work, but it remains to be seen if this is provided for in the Principality’s 2022 budget.

Given the situation, it is difficult at the moment for elected officials to envisage the planned reopening in June. The Mayor, Georges Marsan, is due to meet with the Prince’s Government soon, in order to find a favourable outcome for “this attractive heritage site that deserves special attention” and its 45 employees.

And with good reason: boasting several thousand visitors a year, the Jardin Exotique is the second most visited place in the Principality and was even ranked among the “150 most beautiful gardens in the world” in 2021.