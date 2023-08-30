Espace Lamartine: new, versatile community centre for local residents

After three years’ building work, the 1,000m2 building will welcome its first users in September.

19 Boulevard Princesse Charlotte is the new place to be! Next week, Espace Lamartine will be holding open doors sessions, giving visitors the chance to discover a totally different venue, one that has been modernised and renovated from top to bottom. Run by Monaco Town Council, it will host a multitude of activities for local residents of all ages.

A multipurpose space

“Leisure is the watchword,” says Nathalie Vaccarezza, town councillor in charge of Espace Lamartine. The many rooms have been equipped for sports activities (yoga, pilates, fitness), creative workshops with open access, down time in the library, a conference room, as well as access to several computer workstations, a music room and a communal area stocked with board games of all kinds. Eleven full-time members of staff will be on hand to support users at Espace Lamartine, four of whom will be dedicated to the activities.

The venue also provides a restaurant for members aged over 60. There are 26 place settings and a menu with the unbeatable price of 13 euros, and you can bring your +1!

Top to bottom: the creative studio and the conference room, usually separated by a mobile partition. On the ground floor, the restaurant seats 26 and is reserved for members over 60. There is also a communal area with games of all kinds, from table football to chess, as well as a reading room. © Paul Charoy / Monaco Tribune (1,2) – Monaco Town Council (3) – Stéphane Danna / Communication Department (4)

In a new departure for Monaco Town Council, a room will be available for hire on Wednesday afternoons, Friday evenings and both slots on Saturdays. Located on the first floor, 25 to 100m2 of space will be available for private use. The large room has mobile partitions to cater for different requirements. At maximum capacity, it could accommodate 85 people. Changing rooms, fully equipped kitchen, security guard… The Town Hall is counting on the fact that there are few similar venues in the Principality that can accommodate “birthdays or family gatherings”. Prices range from 300 to 700 euros, depending on the layout of the room, with higher rates for non-members.

Located on the 1st floor, this large space is available for hire © Paul Charoy / Monaco Tribune

How much does membership cost?

Hiring these rooms is the only Espace Lamartine service available to non-members. A year’s subscription costs €200 for Monegasques, residents or students in Monaco aged 16 or over. There is a reduced rate of €120 for students and the over-60s. The Town Council will also be offering the traditional “one-month trial” at a cost of 25 euros. The membership application form can be downloaded here.

“Everything is free at Espace Lamartine, except the catering service,” says Nathalie Vaccarezza. The Council isn’t ruling out the possibility of organising trips and outdoor activities, which would carry an additional cost.

“The building is a real asset”

Begun in 2019, work on the Espace Lamartine will have cost seven million euros and was completed in spring 2023. “We kept the walls and changed everything else,” says the local councillor of this sizeable property, built in 1895. The Town Council took it over in the 90s after a generous donation from a couple, the Latils.

“The building is a real asset,” says Nathalie Vaccarezza. The premises are unrecognisable today. The renovation work aimed to achieve a refined aesthetic that, we must admit, is impressive in terms of its elegance and quality. There’s also a brand new lift, which the Council considers “essential” to give access to people with mobility issues. The beauty of the interior is impressive, but so is the silence. The result is almost total sound proofing. Now the work is completed, the building ticks the sustainable construction boxes and was awarded the Bâtiments Durables Méditerranéens de Monaco (BD2M – Monaco Mediterranean sustainable buildings) label.

Next week is open doors week at Espace Lamartine, from 10am to 7pm. And it will open ‘for real’ on 11 September!

Practical info