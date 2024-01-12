Pierre Dartout: “2024 will be a year of local and international challenges”

The Minister of State took stock of the year 2023 before outlining the Government’s main priorities for the new year.

“Clear but realistic objectives for 2024.” On Wednesday 10 January, the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, presented his greetings to the press, with the Government Ministers in attendance.

It was an opportunity for Pierre Dartout to take stock of the year 2023, which he described as “complex due to the international context and its consequences, especially on the economic front, even if the situation in Monaco continues to be considerably more positive than elsewhere.“ The Minister of State made a special mention of the excellent results achieved by Monaco’s tourism industry, especially over the festive season.

The Direction du Tourisme et des Congrès de Monaco (Monaco Tourism and Convention Authority) and its director Guy Antognelli have just released the detailed results. Hotel occupancy at Christmas time averaged 50%, well above the usual average for the last month of the year. Then the New Year period saw a spectacular 90% occupancy rate, “beyond all expectations.”

The Minister of State was joined by his Government Ministers: Céline Caron-Dagioni, Patrice Cellario, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Marco Piccinini and Christophe Robino – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Promising tourism outlook for 2024

According to Guy Antognelli, these figures can be explained by “an exceptional experience, that generated extremely positive feedback from visitors” over the festive period. He is also very optimistic about 2024, hoping to see “the Italian clientele returning in numbers, British tourists being won over despite the economic challenges and Brexit, and a consolidation of American visitors. A significant upturn in business tourism is also expected, with the aim being to get back to pre-Covid levels.”

Pierre Dartout said that 2024 “will be a year of challenges, some on a local scale, others on an international scale.” “We must always be careful in a world where international competition is extremely fierce,” he added. “We are not cut off from the rest of the world, and we feel the impact of international conflicts. Monaco must take this into account. We mustn’t stand still, we must adapt to change and remain attentive to the Principality’s attractiveness and the robustness of its economic model. We have to hold fast to Monaco’s principle of zero debt. We have to be both meticulous and rigorous when it comes to managing our expenditure, and ensure sufficient revenue is generated.”

Moneyval review, mobility… the key themes for 2024

The Minister of State also stated that the Government was fully focused on preparation for the Moneyval review, which will take place between May and June 2024, and the Greco review: “we will have to be exemplary. The government has had to take a number of fairly tough measures, as called for and implemented by the Sovereign. 2024 will therefore be a year of intense activity for us, and we must continue to act to ensure that our public policies best meet the Principality’s needs.”

At a local level, the mobility issue was given a special mention. The day after the inauguration of the new A8 slip road, Pierre Dartout confirmed that discussions with the mayor of Cap d’Ail over the building of the underpass had not broken down. “We are due to meet very soon. I think the project is essential, but it is insufficient. As he told Monaco Info: “The main priorities for 2024 are to continue with the major projects that will ensure the Principality’s development, in terms of mobility, housing and commercial facilities.”