Monaco Telecom: upgrade your calls in 20 seconds with VoLTE

Monaco Telecom is offering its customers an improved call experience, with faster connections, better sound quality and a seamless connection across borders, and it only takes a few seconds to activate.

In keeping with the Principality’s reputation for being at the cutting edge of technology, Monaco Telecom is rolling out VoLTE (Voice over LTE), a technology that is revolutionising mobile voice communications.

Tangible benefits for users

VoLTE makes call connections twice as quickly as traditional systems, and includes full high-definition EVS (Enhanced Voice Services) technology.

Users can now surf the Internet at high speed during a phone conversation. For those who regularly cross borders into France, VoLTE provides impressive continuity: 99.65% of calls continue without interruption during border crossings.

No extra cost

“Investment in our mobile network is our priority so that we can constantly improve our customers’ experience,” says Martin Péronnet, CEO of Monaco Telecom.

The service is available free of charge to all mobile customers and takes just 20 seconds to activate. Although 88% of customers have a compatible device, only 48% have activated the feature to date, less than half of the 36,000 eligible mobile lines.

Monaco Telecom’s advisors in their Fontvieille and Monte-Carlo stores, their Customer Service department and at La Maison du Numérique are on hand to help mobile users activate VoLTE. Instructions are also available at www.monaco-telecom.mc.